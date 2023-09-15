Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan-10 B-Town celebs who bring Ganpati home every year

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Sara Ali Khan are Bollywood celebrities whose Ganpati celebrations create a frenzy among their fans. Little AbRam to Taimur are both particularly fond of Ganpati Bappa. Let's take a sneak peak into these Bollywood celebs lives whose Ganpati celebrations are most talked about --by Amrita Ghosh

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan-10 B-Town celebs who bring Ganpati home every year ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    Salman Khan is known for his enthusiastic celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. This vibrant festival, widely celebrated in India, particularly in Mumbai, has already seen the setup of exquisite Ganesha idols in pandals, eagerly awaiting their journey to people's homes. Let's take a look at other Bollywood celebrities who share this fervor for Ganesh Chaturthi.

    Shilpa Shetty is another Bollywood icon who celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with great zeal. Every year, Shilpa, along with her entire family, including her children, adorns their home to welcome Ganpati Bappa. They host the deity and bid him farewell with a grand ceremony.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family also partake in the festivities with enthusiasm. Even young Taimur Ali Khan shows his affection for Ganpati Bappa by crafting an eco-friendly Ganesha idol and celebrating the festival with his family, much like the Kapoor tradition.

    Hrithik Roshan and his family are devoted to Ganesh Chaturthi as well. They bring an eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa home and joyously celebrate the festival, concluding with a grand visarjan ceremony.

    Shah Rukh Khan, the Jawan star, celebrates various festivals at home, including Ganesh Chaturthi, with equal enthusiasm. AbRam Khan, especially, holds a fondness for Ganesh Chaturthi.

    Ekta Kapoor, opens her doors to Lord Ganesha every year. Celebrities from both the film and television industries grace her home to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa.

    Kartik Aaryan, the Bollywood heartthrob, shares a profound admiration for Ganpati Bappa. He is often seen visiting various pandals during the festival, relishing the vibrant enthusiasm that surrounds it.

    Sara Ali Khan also indulges in pandal hopping during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Regardless of the controversies surrounding her, she celebrates every festival with unwavering enthusiasm.

    Hema Malini continues to bring Ganpati Bappa into her home each year. Her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, join in the festivities. It remains to be seen whether Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will join them this time, setting aside their differences.

    Riteish Deshmukh and his family come together under one roof to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with unmatched excitement. It's heartwarming to witness the entire family united during this festive occasion.

    These Bollywood celebrities' devotion and enthusiasm for Ganesh Chaturthi showcase the rich cultural roots and unity in diversity that define India's festival celebrations.

    ALSO READ: Mark Antony LEAKED: Vishal, SJ Suryah's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mark Antony LEAKED: Vishal, SJ Suryah's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Mark Antony LEAKED: Vishal, SJ Suryah's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's endearing romance in THIS scene vma

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's endearing romance in THIS scene

    Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese's film wins audiences heart? Read THIS RBA

    Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese's film wins audiences heart? Read THIS

    Is Govinda in legal trouble? Actor to be questioned by EOW in connection to Rs 1000 crore pan-India ponzi scam RBA

    Is Govinda in legal trouble? Actor to be questioned by EOW in connection to Rs 1000 crore pan-India ponzi scam

    Bigg Boss season 17: Salman Khan is back; this year's theme is all about dil, dhimag aur dum (WATCH) RBA

    Bigg Boss season 17: Salman Khan is back; this year's theme is all about dil, dhimag aur dum (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Nipah: Karnataka government to set-up surveillance units at Kerala-Karnataka border check posts rkn

    Nipah: Karnataka government to set-up surveillance units at Kerala-Karnataka border check posts

    Mark Antony LEAKED: Vishal, SJ Suryah's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Mark Antony LEAKED: Vishal, SJ Suryah's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Nipah virus in Kerala: Bat samples collected, fruit growers worried

    Nipah virus in Kerala: Bat samples collected, fruit growers worried

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's endearing romance in THIS scene vma

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's endearing romance in THIS scene

    Kerala: 6-year-old injured as mike explodes while singing rkn

    Kerala: 6-year-old injured as mike explodes while singing

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon