Tiger Shroff thanked fans for birthday wishes as he turned 36, sharing a picture of him balancing in mid-air. The actor received heartfelt greetings from industry friends, including co-stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

Tiger Shroff Expresses Gratitude

Actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to fans, friends and well-wishers who extended birthday greetings on March 2, as he turned 36. Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a heartfelt message and wrote, "Another whirl around the sun thank you so much for all your love and wishes! Stay healthy stay blessed." Known for his flexibility and fitness, Tiger also shared his pictures in which he could be seen balancing his body in mid-air while supporting himself with just one hand on the edge of a concrete ledge.

Bollywood Wishes the Star

Tiger turned 36 on Monday. On his birthday, he received heartfelt greetings not only from fans but also from his friends from the industry. His 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' co-star Akshay Kumar wished him on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff. More than a co-star, you're like my younger brother. Keep smashing goals on volleyball courts and in life. Love & prayers." Kriti Sanon added, "Happy Birthday Tiger. Wishing you a year full of strength, success and new milestones! Lots of love and a bigggg hug."

A Look at Tiger's Career

Son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, Tiger made his acting debut with 'Heropanti' in 2014 and quickly became a favourite among young audiences for his action-oriented roles and charismatic screen presence. Over the years, he has starred in successful films like 'Baaghi', 'Student of the Year 2', 'Singham Again', 'War' and 'Munna Michael', cementing his position as one of Bollywood's leading action stars. (ANI)