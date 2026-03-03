Who Is Anand Deverakonda? All About Vijay Deverakonda’s Actor Brother
Anand Deverakonda, brother of Vijay Deverakonda, is back in the spotlight after sharing a sweet post about his ‘Vadina’ Rashmika Mandanna, grabbing fans’ attention online.
Vijay Deverakonda's Brother
After the wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, attention has shifted to Vijay’s younger brother, Anand. While Vijay enjoys massive stardom, Anand has quietly built his own journey in films. Their story shows how two brothers from the same family can walk similar paths yet experience very different levels of fame.
He's an actor too
Vijay Deverakonda is a household name today, known for his strong screen presence and huge fan base. Anand, though also an actor, has not reached that level of popularity. However, he recently grabbed headlines after sharing an emotional wedding post about his sister-in-law, Rashmika Mandanna, winning hearts online.
A word about his sister-in-law
In his heartfelt message, Anand wrote that his brother had married a compassionate and kind-hearted person. He prayed that the couple would keep smiling throughout their lives. The sweet note quickly went viral, and fans became curious to know more about the lesser-known Deverakonda brother and his journey.
Acting in films
Anand is 30 years old and was born in Hyderabad. He has appeared in films like Baby, Dorasani, and Takshakudu. Though he delivered sincere performances, he did not achieve the same commercial success as Vijay. Still, he continues to work steadily in the Telugu film industry.
From America to India
Before entering films, Anand worked at Deloitte in the United States. He left his high-paying job to follow his passion for acting and returned to India. He studied at Sri Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School in Puttaparthi and later earned a Master’s degree in Technology Management from the University of Illinois.
Entry into the film industry in 2019
Anand made his acting debut in 2019 with Dorasani. He received appreciation for his performance in Middle Class Melodies, which released on an OTT platform. Though he may not be a superstar yet, Anand continues to chase his dreams with dedication and quiet determination.
