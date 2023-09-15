Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mark Antony LEAKED: Vishal, SJ Suryah's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Mark Antony full movie in HD: The much-hyped and highly-promising movie of the month, Vishal & SJ Suryah's period gangster drama Mark Antony released amid great pre-release buzz worldwide. The film hit the screens on September 15 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
     

    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    The much-anticipated and highly-anticipated movie of the month, Vishal and SJ Suryah's historical gangster thriller Mark Antony, was launched amid tremendous pre-release excitement globally. The film was released on September 15 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. According to reviews and tweets from film fans, Mark Antony was a full-fledged entertainment that many social media users love. The theatrical trailer for the film raised expectations, and Vishal's film was delivered admirably under the direction of Adhik Ravichandran.

    About Mark Antony 
    Mark (Vishal) is an expert mechanic and the son of a mobster. He discovers a time-travelling phone that can save his estranged mother from certain death. However, he must navigate the perilous ramifications of changing the past while confronting his family's heritage.

    Mark Antony Full Movie Download In HD Free Online The Mark Antony film fell victim to the pirate mafia just hours after its theatrical premiere. Several unscrupulous websites have stolen and shared the complete content of the historical gangster drama online. Mark Antony complete movie leaked online for free download, allowing anyone to watch its whole via a link. According to Latestly, these URLs also allow the client to download the movie.

    Mark Antony LEAKED
    The film got some mixed reviews from audiences and reviewers. However, here is a dismal update for those who have yet to see this picture in theatres. Unfortunately, Mark Antony has been released online just hours after its theatrical premiere. According to recent sources, Mark Antony has been leaked online and made available for pirate sites and Telegram groups. The entire movie Mark Antony in HD has been leaked on numerous torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated copies of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are accessible for the audience to watch.

    Mark Antony Cast 
    Vishal, SJ Suryah, Ritu Varma, K Selvaraghavan, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Abhinaya, Nizhalgal Ravi, YG Mahendran, and Vishnupriya Gandhi appear in the comedy-action drama. Adhik Ravichandran wrote and directed the film, which SJ Arjun and Savari Muthu co-wrote. GV Prakash Kumar composed the film's soundtrack. Abinandhan Ramanujam turned up the volume on the camera. The Editor was Vijay Velukutty. Vinod Kumar produced the film using his Mini Studio label.

    DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy

     

