Mark Antony LEAKED: Vishal, SJ Suryah's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

The much-anticipated and highly-anticipated movie of the month, Vishal and SJ Suryah's historical gangster thriller Mark Antony, was launched amid tremendous pre-release excitement globally. The film was released on September 15 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. According to reviews and tweets from film fans, Mark Antony was a full-fledged entertainment that many social media users love. The theatrical trailer for the film raised expectations, and Vishal's film was delivered admirably under the direction of Adhik Ravichandran.

About Mark Antony

Mark (Vishal) is an expert mechanic and the son of a mobster. He discovers a time-travelling phone that can save his estranged mother from certain death. However, he must navigate the perilous ramifications of changing the past while confronting his family's heritage.

Mark Antony LEAKED

The film got some mixed reviews from audiences and reviewers. However, here is a dismal update for those who have yet to see this picture in theatres. Unfortunately, Mark Antony has been released online just hours after its theatrical premiere.

Mark Antony Cast

Vishal, SJ Suryah, Ritu Varma, K Selvaraghavan, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Abhinaya, Nizhalgal Ravi, YG Mahendran, and Vishnupriya Gandhi appear in the comedy-action drama. Adhik Ravichandran wrote and directed the film, which SJ Arjun and Savari Muthu co-wrote. GV Prakash Kumar composed the film's soundtrack. Abinandhan Ramanujam turned up the volume on the camera. The Editor was Vijay Velukutty. Vinod Kumar produced the film using his Mini Studio label.

DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy