From timeless classics like 'Rang Barse' to modern anthems like 'Balam Pichkari', this ultimate Bollywood-inspired Holi playlist for 2026 offers the perfect soundtrack for a high-energy, cinematic celebration of the festival of colours.

As clouds of gulal rise and the air pulses with laughter, no Holi celebration is complete without a soundtrack that matches the riot of colour. From the electrifying beats of "Balam Pichkari" from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' to the timeless, bhang-soaked swagger of 'Rang Barse' in Silsila, Bollywood has turned the festival of colours into a full-blown musical spectacle year after year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Whether you are dancing on a sun-drenched terrace or hosting the wildest rain dance on the block, here is the ultimate Bollywood-inspired playlist, which is your golden ticket to turning Holi into a cinematic, high-energy celebration.

The Ultimate Bollywood-Inspired Holi Playlist for 2026

Here is the ultimate Bollywood-inspired Holi playlist for 2026: 1. Rang Barse (Silsila): This isn't just a song; it's the national anthem of Holi. Sung by Amitabh Bachchan, its folk-influenced melody and playful lyrics make it the most popular Holi track in history. (Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@yrf)

2. Holi Ke Din (Sholay): A classic duet by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, this song captures the spirit of community and old-school celebration. (Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@filmigaane)

3. Aaj Na Chhodenge (Kati Patang): Starring Rajesh Khanna, this track is a staple for adding vintage Bollywood flair to any gathering. (Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@ultra)

4. Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani): The go-to anthem for the younger generation, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in an iconic dance sequence. (Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@tseries)

5. Badri Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhania): A high-energy track with a desi twist that guarantees a full dance floor. (Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@tseries)

6. Jai Jai Shivshankar (War): For those who want high-octane energy, this face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is unbeatable. (Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@yrf)

7. Do Me A Favour Let's Play Holi (Waqt): A fan-favourite for its fun, flirtatious chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. (Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@tseries)

8. Holi Khele Raghuveera (Baghban): An ageless family favourite featuring Amitabh Bachchan, incorporating traditional Braj Bhasha dialects. (Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@tseriesoldisgold)

9. Holi Ke Rang Ma (Maharaj): A vibrant 2024 Netflix hit that remains a top choice for its festive, rhythmic lyrics. (Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@yrf)

10. Panwadi (Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari): A 2026 addition to the Holi playlist, blending cheeky romance with party-ready beats, ideal for contemporary celebrations. (Picture Courtesy: [?]YouTube/@SonyMusicIndia)

From family-friendly classics to high-energy modern hits, Bollywood's Holi anthems have something for everyone. This year, whether you celebrate with friends, family or on social media, make sure these songs are on your playlist to add colour, music and energy to your Holi festivities.