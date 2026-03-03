- Home
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Holi Special: Armaan and Abhira Celebrate With Romance & Colours
From common people to celebrities, everyone celebrates this festival with full josh. On this occasion, let's take you inside the Holi celebrations on the sets of the TV serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.
Image Credit : instagram
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
The cast and crew of the famous TV serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' had a blast playing Holi on the set. The show's lead stars, Armaan and Abhira, were seen totally soaked in colours.
Image Credit : instagram
होली की मस्ती में अभिरा-अरमान
Abhira and Armaan are in full-on fun mode during the Holi party on the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' set. The two had a great time after drinking thandaai.
Image Credit : instagram
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
On the occasion of Holi, Abhira and Armaan were seen drenched in colours. Both started in white outfits, which were later completely covered in gulaal.
Image Credit : instagram
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
During the Holi celebration, Armaan and Abhira danced their hearts out. They were seen grooving with glasses of thandaai in their hands.
Image Credit : instagram
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Armaan and Abhira enthusiastically threw colours and gulaal during the Holi party on the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' set. Both looked very happy on this occasion.
Image Credit : instagram
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Amidst all the Holi fun and colours, Armaan and Abhira also shared a romantic moment. Photos of the couple are now going viral.
