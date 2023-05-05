Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post-1971: YRF

Pathaan in Bangladesh: The Bollywood hit film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is now slated to be released in Bangladesh. Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films produces the movie, which Siddharth Anand directs.

Pathaan, the hit Bollywood film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is now slated to be released in Bangladesh. Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films produced the all-time historical blockbuster Siddharth Anand directed. It stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles. It will be released on May 12 in Bangladesh.

Nelson D'Souza (Vice President, International Distribution) of YRF expressed his delight at the film's release in Bangladesh, saying, "Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races, and cultures." It crosses boundaries, galvanises people, and plays an important role in bringing people together. We are overjoyed that Pathaan, which has done historic business across the world, will finally have the opportunity to delight audiences in Bangladesh!"

He added, “Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post-1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has a tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK and Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory.”

In February of this year, 19 Bangladesh film organisations agreed to enable Hindi-language films to be released nationwide, with the goal of releasing 10 films each year. "Pathaan" will be the first Hindi-language film widely distributed in Bangladesh.

Pathaan is this year's largest Indian success, grossing over 1050 crore at the global box office. It is also the most successful film in YRF's Spy Universe, which includes blockbusters such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. Salman Khan also made an appearance as Tiger in the film.

Pathaan heralded Shah Rukh's triumphant return to the big screen after a four-year absence. It also provided much-needed relief to the box office's dry stretch, with only a few films becoming monetary successes.