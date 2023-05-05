Is Nushrratt Bharuccha dating Honey Singh? Actress reveals the REAL truth

Dating rumours of Nushrratt Bharuccha and rapper Honey Singh were all over social media, and the news also grabbed headlines. However, now the actress has cleared the air by saying this in an interview.

Following dating rumours, Nushrratt Bharuccha and rapper Honey Singh have made headlines. They were recently seen strolling hand in hand as they exited an event. And now, the actress has finally responded to the issue, stating that she is unconcerned because such stuff does not impact her.

Talking to a media house, the actress, who is all set for her next from Chatrapathi, said, "Yeh mere life ka pehla dating rumour hai (This is my life's first dating rumour)." There has been no hearsay everywhere I have gone. Also, I've never been in a relationship. I thought, 'Wow, I finally have one' when this arrived. When people ask me these questions quickly, I can at least tell them that I, too, was the victim of a dating rumour.

To be clear, their dating suspicions began after the actor was seen going hand in hand with Honey Singh as they exited an event. The videos quickly became popular on Reddit, and admirers began speculating about their relationship.

It's worth noting that Honey Singh was previously dating actor-model Tina Thadani. They have lately split up. However, the reason for their breakup is unknown at this time. "They had distinct goals in life. While they are dealing with the breakup maturely, they both require time to heal. Tina is now devastated and attempting to concentrate on her career. Honey is not bashful about discussing the split. "He informed everyone," a source cited by a prominent media outlet alleged.

On the work front, Nushratt will next be seen in Chatrapathi, with Sreenivas Bellamkonda. The movie is the official Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's Telugu hit of the same name. Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios produced the film, and the trailer was recently released.