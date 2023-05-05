Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Nushrratt Bharuccha dating Honey Singh? Actress reveals the REAL truth

    Dating rumours of Nushrratt Bharuccha and rapper Honey Singh were all over social media, and the news also grabbed headlines. However, now the actress has cleared the air by saying this in an interview.

    Is Nushrratt Bharuccha dating Honey Singh? Actress reveals the REAL truth RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 5, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

    Following dating rumours, Nushrratt Bharuccha and rapper Honey Singh have made headlines. They were recently seen strolling hand in hand as they exited an event. And now, the actress has finally responded to the issue, stating that she is unconcerned because such stuff does not impact her.

    Talking to a media house, the actress, who is all set for her next from Chatrapathi, said, "Yeh mere life ka pehla dating rumour hai (This is my life's first dating rumour)." There has been no hearsay everywhere I have gone. Also, I've never been in a relationship. I thought, 'Wow, I finally have one' when this arrived. When people ask me these questions quickly, I can at least tell them that I, too, was the victim of a dating rumour.

    To be clear, their dating suspicions began after the actor was seen going hand in hand with Honey Singh as they exited an event. The videos quickly became popular on Reddit, and admirers began speculating about their relationship.

    Also Read: The Kerala Story Review: Is Adah Sharma's film the NEXT Kashmir Files?

    It's worth noting that Honey Singh was previously dating actor-model Tina Thadani. They have lately split up. However, the reason for their breakup is unknown at this time. "They had distinct goals in life. While they are dealing with the breakup maturely, they both require time to heal. Tina is now devastated and attempting to concentrate on her career. Honey is not bashful about discussing the split. "He informed everyone," a source cited by a prominent media outlet alleged.

    Also Read: The Kerala Story: A.R. Rahman drops heart-warming video on Hindu wedding inside mosque

    On the work front, Nushratt will next be seen in Chatrapathi, with Sreenivas Bellamkonda. The movie is the official Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's Telugu hit of the same name. Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios produced the film, and the trailer was recently released.

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 review: Marvel fans get emotional while watching the film; read THIS RBA

    Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 review: Marvel fans get emotional, had mix reaction for the film; read THIS

    The Kerala Story box office report: Adah Sharma's film sells 32,000 advance tickets; 5th highest in Hindi film THIS year RBA

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma's film sells 32,000 advance tickets; 5th highest in Hindi THIS year

    The Kerala Story Twitter Review: Is Adah Sharma's film the NEXT Kashmir Files? Read THIS before booking tickets RBA

    The Kerala Story Review: Is Adah Sharma's film the NEXT Kashmir Files? Read THIS before booking ticket

    From Sonam Kapoor to Katy Perry: Celebrities who would perform at Prince Charles's coronation ceremony msw

    From Sonam Kapoor to Katy Perry: Celebrities who would perform at Prince Charles's coronation ceremony (MSW)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala's first transgender bodybuilder Praveen Nath commits suicide; Wife attempts to kill self anr

    Kerala's first transgender bodybuilder Praveen Nath commits suicide; Wife attempts to kill self

    King Charles coronation on May 6 Check full schedule when and where to watch it live gcw

    King Charles' coronation on May 6: Check full schedule, when and where to watch it live

    Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Digital India: 5 major indicators of MASSIVE transformation

    India goes Digital: 5 major indicators of MASSIVE transformation

    Go First crisis Disheartened pilots rush to Air India walk in job drive gcw

    Go First crisis: Disheartened pilots rush to Air India's walk-in job drive

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon