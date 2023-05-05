Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anupam Khers philosophical tweet and Vijay 69 announcement: Are they linked?

    Anupam Kher is working on various new projects, including ‘Vijay 69’. He is also taking social media by storm. – By Mahasweta Sarkar.

    Anupam Kher's philosophical tweet and 'Vijay 69' announcement: Are they linked?
    First Published May 5, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

    Anupam Kher, today morning took to Twitter with a quote from Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem.

    The poem in Hindi goes:
    Acche ne accha aur
    Bure ne bura ‘jana’ mujhe…

    Jiski jitni ‘zaroorat’ thi
    Usne utna hi ‘pehchana’ mujhe…

    The translation of the poem is as follows:
    Good people know me as good
    And bad people know me as bad…

    As much as a person needed me,
    Only that much they recognised me…

    Twitter link: Anupam Kher on Twitter: "अच्छे ने अच्छा और बुरे ने बुरा “जाना” मुझे… जिसकी जितनी “जरूरत” थी, उसने उतना ही “पहचाना “मुझे… चंद पंक्तियाँ जो बहुत अच्छी लगीं। आशा करता हूँ आपको भी अच्छी लगेंगीं! :) #Life #Philosophy #Reality

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

    Also read: Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    This philosophical tweet comes just after Kher dropped the ‘Vijay 69’ poster on Instagram. His fans went crazy over the announcement. Some called him Einstein because of the similarity between the Nobel-winning scientist and Anupam Kher in the poster. ‘Vijay 69’ will be led by Meri Pyaari Bindu’s director Akshay Roy. The plot revolves around a 69-year-old man aspiring to participate in a triathlon.With today morning’s tweet and the poster of his new movie, Kher is trying to be interactive with his audience.

    Anupam Kher also shared a story of his movie ‘Happy Birthday’, realising that Prasad Kadam will direct on May 12, 2023. Also, Kher is currently working with Anurag Basu in his new film ‘Metro In Dino’. Anupam Kher has always been a social media-savvy person. 
    Undoubtedly, he will use the digital platforms and his fan base there to promote his upcoming projects.

    Also read: The Kerala Story Review: Is Adah Sharma's film the NEXT Kashmir Files? Read THIS before booking ticket

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
