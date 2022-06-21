Shah Rukh Khan in R Madhavan's Rocketry: Know how much he charged for a cameo

R. Madhavan is currently promoting his much-anticipated movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Shah Rukh Khan is in the movie, according to a recent promotion by R Madhavan. Shah Rukh Khan reportedly indicated a wish to be a part of the movie, according to the star.



He even said that Shah Rukh Khan would appear in a forthcoming movie directed by R. Madhavan as a journalist in a cameo role. Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, didn't even receive anything for his appearance in Rocketry, according to R Madhavan.

Media sources claim that R. Madhavan recalled discussing Shah Rukh Khan's movie with him while working on the film Zero. Shah Rukh Khan informed R Madhavan, "He clearly remembers it during one of his birthday parties," according to R Madhavan. He conveyed his willingness to be a part of the movie and inquired about the movie's progress. "Background mein, which part does it play?" The main theme of the film is "chahta hu."

R Madhavan even misunderstood Shah Rukh Khan as a joker. He said he had sent a message to Shah Rukh's manager requesting her to convey his gratitude for his good remarks at his wife Sarita's recommendation. Then, he claimed that the manager sent him a text as soon as SRK inquired about the shoot dates.

Launched on July 1 is the rocketry book The Nambi Effect. In the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan will portray ISRO aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan. The film's plot centres on the lives of an aerospace engineer who was wrongfully detained in 1994 after being wrongly suspected of espionage during his Princeton University graduation.

