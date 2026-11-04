Renowned percussionist Sivamani visited the Tirumala temple to offer prayers and seek blessings for the upcoming film Ramayana, on which he is working alongside composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Sivamani Visits Tirumala Temple

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Renowned Indian percussionist and music director Sivamani recently visited the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy and seek his blessings. The visit comes as the celebrated drummer is associated with the music and background score of the upcoming film 'Ramayana'. Sivamani, known for his percussion skills and musical contributions, has worked on the background score and musical composition for Ramayana alongside legendary composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Spiritual Visits by Film Personalities

The Tirumala visit adds to a series of spiritual visits by members of the Telugu film industry. On October 30, Telugu actors Aadi Saikumar and Ashwin Babu, along with music director S Thaman, visited the famous temple to offer prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. The trio were spotted on the temple premises as they made their way out after seeking blessings at the shrine.

About Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Located atop the Tirumala hills in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple is among India's most revered Hindu pilgrimage sites. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the shrine attracts millions of devotees from across the world every year. Lord Venkateswara is also worshipped by devotees as Balaji, Govinda and Srinivasa. The temple is situated on Venkatachala, one of the seven peaks of the Seshachalam range. (ANI)