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Karwa Chauth 2026: Deepika Padukone to Rashmika Mandanna, 7 Bollywood-Inspired Glam Makeup Looks for Festive Eve
Want to glam up this Karwa Chauth 2026? Worry not! We’ve rounded up stunning makeup looks inspired by Bollywood divas to help you shine this festive season. Keep scrolling to explore them all!
Say YES to the GLAM!
The festive season has officially begun in India, and we couldn’t be more excited! The Gauri-Ganpati festivities may have just wrapped up, but the celebratory spirit is still going strong. Next up is Karwa Chauth on October 29, followed by Diwali and several other festive occasions. If you’re still wondering how to glam up for Karwa Chauth, we’ve got you covered!
Deepika Padukone
Keep your base fresh, creamy and dewy, just like Deepika Padukone’s! Opt for a soft, full-coverage base that blends seamlessly into your skin and stays flawless throughout the festivities.
Rashmika Mandanna
Just like Rashmika, strobe cream is your absolute BFF! Yes, mix it with your foundation or skin tint. Apply and blend all over your face, and set the makeup with a loose setting powder.
Alia Bhatt
Go for a creamy or liquid tint for your cheeks and lips for a rosy look, just like Alia Bhatt. You can layer it with a powder blush as well.
Kareena Kapoor
For lips, ditch the red and go full nude, like Kareena Kapoor. Add a soft mauve lip liner, fill those lips with a soft brown bullet lipstick, and voilà, all done!
Katrina Kaif
For eyes, keep it simple, just like Katrina. Tightline your waterline with a brown kajal. Use the same product on your upper lids and smudge it out. Blend it all with a soft nude eyeshadow, and you're all set. Complete the eye makeup with loads of mascara.
Priyanka Chopra
Contouring is a must if you need chiselled pics, just like Priyanka. However, do not overdo it. Keep it easy and clean. You can use a creamy or a powder contour.
Rakulpreet Singh
Just like Rakul, use a soft bronzer to highlight the highest points of your face. Use a good setting spray to keep your makeup in place.
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