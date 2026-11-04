Ektaa Kapoor's new show Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan, starring Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya, is set to premiere on November 24 on Star Plus. The romantic drama features a unique nine-poster promotional campaign to introduce the main characters.

Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan Premiere Announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Ektaa Kapoor brings Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya together for the first time in 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan'. Star Plus has announced the show's premiere date alongside a nine-poster promotional reveal.

Star Plus has announced November 24 as the premiere date of its upcoming romantic family drama 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan', starring Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, the show marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two popular television actors and their return to daily fiction after Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya, respectively. The premiere date announcement comes after Star Plus offered audiences a glimpse of Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya arriving at the Balaji Telefilms office.

Promotional Campaign and Cast Insights

Adding to the excitement, the channel has also unveiled nine posters of the upcoming show in what has been described as a first-of-its-kind promotional initiative for a television series. The posters offer an early look at the show's characters, relationships and dramatic world.

Speaking about the much-awaited pairing, producer Ektaa Kapoor expressed her excitement about bringing the two actors together on screen. She said, “Both have earned so much love from viewers, and I’ve wanted to see them share the screen for a long time. Now that it’s finally happening, I’m excited, nervous, and already imagining how audiences will react to them together!,” in a press note.

Gaurav Khanna Returns to Television

Gaurav Khanna also shared his excitement about returning to television with a new show on Star Plus and working with Ektaa Kapoor for the first time. Talking about his comeback, the actor said, “My fans have kept asking me, ‘When are we seeing you in a new show?’ and I’m so happy I can finally say, ‘GK is back!’ Their love and patience make this return even more special. Returning to Star Plus with a new show and working with Ekta Kapoor is such an exciting way to begin this next chapter. This Diwali, I couldn’t have asked for more. It truly feels like the stars have aligned! Abhi ke liye bas itna keh sakta hoon ki Shraddha aur main kuch naya lekar aa rahe hain. Baaki raaz dheere-dheere khulenge… Until then, keep guessing about the show and keep showering us with your love!,” in a press note.

'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan' also marks an important professional collaboration for both lead actors. Shraddha Arya reunites with Balaji Telefilms after her long association with Kundali Bhagya, while the project marks Gaurav Khanna's first collaboration with Ektaa Kapoor. The actors recently participated in a puja ceremony ahead of the show's launch. Pictures and videos from the occasion also circulated on social media, adding to the buzz surrounding their upcoming collaboration.

With a fresh on-screen pairing, a nine-poster promotional campaign and a confirmed premiere date, 'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan' is gearing up for its television debut. The romantic family drama will premiere on November 24 on Star Plus. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)