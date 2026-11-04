Mita Vashisht recently revealed how Shah Rukh Khan helped her rescue from a fatal mishap while shooting for Dil Se. Here's what happened. Keep scrolling to learn more!

Mita Vashisht is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who is quite underrated; her performance in last year's Delhi Crime Season 3 was much appreciated, and it put her back on the map. However, the actress has worked in many noted acting projects in all these years. One of such big banner movies she was a part of was Dil Se. Now in a recent interview, she revealed how Shah Rukh Khan, who was headlining the film, came to her rescue during a fatal accident mishap while shooting for the film.

Mita on her Bonding with SRK on Dil Se Sets!

In an interview with Screen, Mita revealed how Shah Rukh warmly welcomed her when they reunited for Dil Se. She revealed that he would place his palm behind her head when he would push her against the wall to prevent her from getting hurt. She also shared that once a small stone accidentally slipped from her hand and cut Shah Rukh's head during another part of the sequence, but he remained completely calm and kind towards her.

Here's What She Shared About the fatal Accident

She shared that in another scene, she was carrying an AK-47 and had to make Shah Rukh cross a stretch blindfolded. She revealed that she was standing behind him in the line as they prepared for the shot in Dalhousie, where the weather was chilly. She added, "The shoes we had been given had plastic soles and we couldn’t properly feel the ground beneath our feet. Mani sir kept saying, ‘Go back, go back, go back.’ So I kept stepping backwards, very slowly, taking tiny steps. But at one point, I suddenly found myself looking up at the sky and feeling as though I was falling. I had actually reached the edge of a steep ridge and was about to fall."

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However, SRK came to the rescue. She said, "But Shah Rukh’s reflexes were extraordinary. In a split second, he grabbed the front of my jacket and pulled me back up. One moment, I was falling backwards with an AK-47, and the very next moment, his hand was grabbing my jacket and pulling me to safety. He actually saved my life that day. With the weight of the gun and the steep slope, I could have fallen all the way down, with nothing to stop me. I don’t know what might have happened, but I genuinely believe something terrible was prevented because of his fast reaction."