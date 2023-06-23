Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns agriculturist: Actress buys farm in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 Crores

    The Archies star Suhana Khan and the daughter of Indian's superstar Shah Rukh Khan is grabbing headlines after she bought a farm in Alibaug. Interestingly, the property registration documents reportedly describe Suhana Khan as an 'agriculturist'. 

    Shah Rukh Khan daughter Suhana Khan turns agriculturist Actress buys farm in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 Crores RBA
    Suhana Khan, the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, is one of Bollywood's most promising newcomers. The star child will make her acting debut in the forthcoming film adaption of The Archies comics, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film, The Archies, is set to premiere on Netflix shortly, and an intriguing teaser was recently released on social media. Along with Suhana, the film also stars Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in major parts.

    Suhana Khan purchases an Alibaug property.
    According to recent reports in the Hindustan Times, Suhana Khan has just purchased lands in Alibaug's Thal village. According to the most recent reports, the star kid-turned-actress paid Rs. 12.91 crores for 1.5 acres of agricultural property and a 2.218-square-foot structure on it. According to reports, Suhana also paid a stamp duty of Rs. 77.46 Lakhs for her new acquisition. The land, which formerly belonged to three sisters called Anjali, Rekha, and Priya Khot, has been registered in the name of Deja-Vu Farm Pvt Ltd, which is led by Gauri Khan's mother and sister, Savita Chibber and Namita Chibber.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Suhana to become a 'agriculturist'?
    Surprisingly, Suhana Khan is described as an 'agriculturist' in the property's registration papers. Even though the celebrity child has not formally declared her aspirations to enter farming and agriculture, the records indicate that she is interested in the sector. Suhana Khan's new acreage is located near Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing home in Alibaug's Thal hamlet. The celebrity's farmhouse includes a luxury swimming pool, a helicopter, and modern facilities. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

