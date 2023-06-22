Neeyat trailer: Vidya Balan returns to cinema with classic murder mystery after 4 years

Featuring an ensemble cast, Vidya Balan steps into a new role that will lead a thrilling murder mystery. She returns to the big screen after 4 years and the audience anticipate some good chills from the plot. The trailer gives a glimpse of the story and the first look posters have achieved some cheers. By Mahalekshmi

The makers of Neeyat have been keeping the audience on their toes! After the release of a teaser, they introduced 11 characters central to the plot and now, the audience have received the trailer for this chilling ‘whodunnit.’ Bringing back Vidya Balan in the lead, the movie gives of a ‘Knives Out’ vibe, judging by the trailer. But it promises something interesting and intriguing to look forward to.

The Chilling Trailer

Set in the beautiful coast side of Scotland, billionaire Ashish Kapoor invites his close circle of family and friends to celebrate his birthday. The people gathered seems to be hiding their own secrets. But things go for a toss when Ashish Kapoor is murdered at his own birthday party. This is where Mira Kapoor enters, to investigate the case.

The Ensemble Cast

Audience are expecting a nail-biter as they spot Vidya Balan in a never before seen avatar. The movie also features a stellar cast which includes Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in vital roles.

About the Movie

This genre is quite a new approach in the industry, especially with the kind of direction and cinematography. Speaking about her experience on this project, Vidya Balan reportedly said, “What I enjoy most about being an actor is the opportunity to live the life of a different person with every character I play. In Neeyat, Detective Mira Rao is not your everyday, classic detective which is what made it great fun for me. Also, not only did I get a chance to sink my teeth into an unusual and quirky character but I also got to work with a powerful set of co-actors.”

The film is produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and co-produced by Prime Video. The director Anu Menon is also credited with several episodes of the critically acclaimed ‘Killing Eve.’ Speaking about this film, Anu Menon said, “Neeyat is very special for all of us. Not only is it a genre unique to India, but it was also my first time working on a classic murder-mystery with such a huge cast, in a completely foreign location. The film promises to entertain and take the audience on an engaging ride. I am excited for them to experience the murder-mystery of the year in theatres!” Neeyat is all set to release in theatres on 7 July 2023.