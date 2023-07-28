Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's rainy exit: Duo evade paps in VIRAL video

Shah Rukh Khan once again dodged the paparazzi as he was spotted exiting his manager Pooja Dadlani's house amid a red alert in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, was accompanied by his wife Gauri at this meeting, who also hid her face from paps.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan were spotted at his manager's house in Bandra, Mumbai, on Thursday. Shah Rukh once again skirted the paparazzi by hiding his face with a black umbrella. In a video shared on Instagram by the well-known and renowned Bollywood paparazzo on his Instagram handle, the bodyguards cover him with an umbrella and accompany him to his house. SRK has been detouring being spotted and clicked by the photographers for a while now. It is safe to say that SRK and the Paps hide and seek game is going on for some time as the Jawan star always manages to avoid and never gets clicked and papped by the photogs.

Gauri Khan, who is quite media-friendly, deliberately dismissed the paparazzi while exiting their manager Pooja's house late at night. She got joined by her son AbRam Khan in the car. Gauri was wearing a casual white shirt. Undoubtedly, SRK fans were thrilled to see a fleeting glimpse of the Khan family. One fan wrote, "No one can catch King Khan." Another wrote, "You know you are the king when you do not even let the paps pap you."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Atlee Kumar's directorial pan-Indian actioner-thriller film Jawan. SRK is reportedly playing a double role in the movie. The rumour began after netizens spotted a younger and older Shah Rukh in Jawan PREVUE. While SRK and Atlee have remained tight-lipped about the speculations, a new report claims to have more details about the double role. It is being said and reported that the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Riddhi Dogra, with others in intriguing and key roles. It will also have a special appearance from Deepika Padukone. The much-awaited film will release on September 7 this year.

