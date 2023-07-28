Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Does Irina Shayk's ex Bradley Cooper feel 'disturbed' about her dating 'rumours' with Tom Brady? READ THIS

    Bradley Cooper reportedly unhappy with Irina Shayk's rumored romance with Tom Brady. As per sources, he is 'bothered' by the situation. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Does Irina Shayk's ex Bradley Cooper feel 'disturbed' about her dating 'rumours' with Tom Brady? READ THIS
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, who dated for four years before splitting in 2019, seem to have moved on. However, a close source to Cooper claims he is unhappy with Shayk's new relationship with Tom Brady, the Hall of Fame quarterback. The Hollywood actor is reportedly concerned that Brady's presence may lead to Shayk being taken away from him permanently. While the details of their current relationships remain private, it seems that Cooper's feelings may still be attached to Shayk.

    Why is Bradley Cooper concerned?

    According to the latest updates, Bradley Cooper is reportedly "bothered" by rumors of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk dating. It was revealed by a source to the media, "It would be a deception to claim that he is not bothered. He has a great deal of love for Irina and has been with her on and off throughout. She is his daughter's mother, and they are his two favorite ladies in the world. He believes that she finally met someone in Tom who would permanently steal her heart away from him."

    The source further asserted that Bradley Cooper is torn about the situation because he has been dating other women since his breakup with Irina Shayk. His mixed emotions may stem from a lingering attachment to Shayk while exploring new relationships. The insider added, "Tom is extremely capable of being a loving husband, father, and husband. This is what hits Bradley."

    Irina Shayk on her relationship with Bradley Cooper

    In an interview, while discussing her life after breaking up with Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk said, "Life after Bradley is undoubtedly introspective, and in my opinion, you bring your best and worst to all successful relationships because that is just how people are. A good couple doesn't have to be made up of two wonderful people. We were extremely fortunate, in my opinion, to have what we did with each other. It's uncharted territory to live without B."

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
