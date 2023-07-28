Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Emmy Awards POSTPONED To January amid double Hollywood strike; know DEETS

    Due to strikes by American writers and actors, Fox is anticipated to shortly announce that the television Emmys will now telecast in January of the following year.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    Originally scheduled to air on September 18, the ceremony was moved to January if conflicts between the studios and guilds could be settled before then. Hollywood actors joined writers who have been on picket lines since May and deepened the disruption of a number of series and films when they went on strike earlier this month after negotiations with studios fell down. About two weeks ago, right before the dual work stoppage was declared, the nominees for the top television awards were revealed. The Emmys event was predicted to be delayed past its typical September date due to the strikes. 

    Early on Thursday, Variety reported that the upcoming date change had been communicated to the Emmy Awards vendors. The Television Academy did not immediately respond to Reuters, and Fox declined to comment. Just before the dual work stoppage was declared, the nominees for the main television awards were revealed, and it was anticipated that this would cause the Emmys ceremony to be held later than usual in September. The Television Academy had hoped to schedule a date later in the autumn before the actors' strike started, but Fox is reportedly circling. 

    Both the Academy and Fox are concerned that the show may be completely destroyed if the actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, goes on strike. It's also likely that the ongoing WGA strike will still be running strong on September 18 as opposed to the scheduled date. According to Variety, in the hopes that the union-related concerns will have been resolved by then, the Television Academy has suggested moving the Emmys back to some point in November, some two months after the ceremony would have regularly broadcast. Fox, the show's broadcaster, is advocating a more forceful approach. It is suggested that the event be postponed until January 2024. The Academy and Fox concur that cancelling the programme and postponing its 75th anniversary are not options as it is a very important date.

     

    Does Irina Shayk's ex Bradley Cooper feel 'disturbed' about her dating 'rumours' with Tom Brady? READ THIS

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Alia Bhatt reveals who is her favourite contestant in the house

    Captain Miller teaser out: Dhanush's fierce avatar in high-octane action film is a must watch

    Oops Moment! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan CM of Andhra Pradesh; read funny tweets

    BRO LEAKED: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmywap and other pirated websites

    Does Irina Shayk's ex Bradley Cooper feel 'disturbed' about her dating 'rumours' with Tom Brady? READ THIS

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Alia Bhatt reveals who is her favourite contestant in the house

    Meet 11 women civic workers who won Kerala's Monsoon Bumper lottery worth Rs 10 crore

    Captain Miller teaser out: Dhanush's fierce avatar in high-octane action film is a must watch

    WhatsApp launches new instant video messages feature; here's how you can use it

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

