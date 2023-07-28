Emmy Awards POSTPONED To January amid double Hollywood strike; know DEETS

Originally scheduled to air on September 18, the ceremony was moved to January if conflicts between the studios and guilds could be settled before then. Hollywood actors joined writers who have been on picket lines since May and deepened the disruption of a number of series and films when they went on strike earlier this month after negotiations with studios fell down. About two weeks ago, right before the dual work stoppage was declared, the nominees for the top television awards were revealed. The Emmys event was predicted to be delayed past its typical September date due to the strikes.

Early on Thursday, Variety reported that the upcoming date change had been communicated to the Emmy Awards vendors. The Television Academy did not immediately respond to Reuters, and Fox declined to comment. The Television Academy had hoped to schedule a date later in the autumn before the actors' strike started, but Fox is reportedly circling.

Both the Academy and Fox are concerned that the show may be completely destroyed if the actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, goes on strike. It's also likely that the ongoing WGA strike will still be running strong on September 18 as opposed to the scheduled date. According to Variety, in the hopes that the union-related concerns will have been resolved by then, the Television Academy has suggested moving the Emmys back to some point in November, some two months after the ceremony would have regularly broadcast. Fox, the show's broadcaster, is advocating a more forceful approach. It is suggested that the event be postponed until January 2024. The Academy and Fox concur that cancelling the programme and postponing its 75th anniversary are not options as it is a very important date.

