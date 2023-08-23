Shabana Azmi warns everyone against phishing attempts under her name; to lodge police complaint

These days, cyber crime is a fairly widespread problem, and many well-known people have fallen victim to it in the past. Shabana Azmi is the most recent celebrity to be a victim of cybercrime.

The seasoned actress used Twitter to alert the public about a message impersonation attempt. Her associate tweeted a warning about the phishing attempts on her Twitter account. Additionally, it stated that Shabana had filed a police report. Shabana Azmi's statement read, "It has come to our notice that some of our colleagues and associates have received messages purported to be from Ms Shabana Azmi. These are clearly “phishing” attempts asking responders to make purchases on App Store for the messenger (sic). Please do not reply or pick any calls/messages that appear to be coming to you from Shabanaji. This is a cybercrime of impersonation, and we are making a police complaint. As of now the two numbers from which these messages have been reported are +66987577041 and +998917811a675. Thank you (sic).”

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday KK: Celebrating late legendary singer's birthday through his iconic songs

Shabana Azmi's most recent film appearance was in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh played the key characters. The star of the movie was Shabana and Dharmendra's chemistry.\

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan 3: Rishab Shetty, Madhavan and many South actors celebrate ISRO's landing