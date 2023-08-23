Chandrayaan 3: Rishab Shetty, Madhavan and many South actors celebrate ISRO's landing

South stars such as R Madhavan, Rishab Shetty, Lavanya Tripathi, etc, celebrated the landing of Vikram. The Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai.

India may be proud of yet another major accomplishment. On July 14, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan 3, its third lunar mission, from the Sriharikota launchpad in Andhra Pradesh. The launch went successful, and the landing is scheduled for today. The lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is named after Vikram Sarabhai.

The activities of Chandrayaan-3 will be live-streamed on social media platforms and television stations as India becomes the first country to settle on the lunar south pole. The momentous landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon today has thrilled the whole nation, including celebrities, with pride and joy. Many South celebrities hailed Vikram's arrival, including R Madhavan, Rishab Shetty, Lavanya Tripathi, and others.

South celeb react to Chandrayaan 3 landing

R Madhavan is beyond with Chandrayaan 3 landing and congratulates Nambi Narayan. He is a former scientist on whom the film Rocketry was made. The actor wrote, "Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS- - MARK MY WORDS. Congratulations @isro .. IN ADVANCE.. on this spectacular success.. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD... congratulations to @NambiNOfficial too.. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch."

Rishab Shetty shared images of Chandrayan 3 from the moon and took to Twitter to express his happiness. He wrote, Tomorrow marks yet another milestone for India, thrilled to be part of witnessing this historic day. Let's join in prayer for the safe landing of the #VikramLander."

Lavanya Tripathi also expressed her pride in the outstanding performance. Prakash Raj's attitude to Chandrayan 3 was quite different, and it got him into problems. On Twitter, the actor posted a caricature of a man with a shirt and lungi pouring tea.

He shared the picture and wrote, “First view just arrived from Chandrayaan .. #VikramLander #justasking.” Prakash Raj has been facing heavy backlash since then with people saying that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is linked to the country's pride. He has been booked in a police station of Karnataka's Bagalkot district.