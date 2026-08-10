Zoe Saldana received a Special Honorary Pardo at the 79th Locarno Film Festival. The Hollywood star expressed her desire to direct films in the future and also spoke about her childhood and admiration for 'Avatar' director James Cameron.

Hollywood star Zoe Saldana received a Special Honorary Pardo at the 79th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, celebrating her extraordinary journey that has left a mark on contemporary cinema.

The Oscar-winning actor, while addressing the audience at the festival, teased her wish to step into direction. "I have a feeling that I can only watch other people's direction for so long until I kind of say: 'Give me that camera!' Because women, we all think that we're right because we are half the time. So I would like to prove myself," Saldana said at the festival held in Switzerland, as quoted by Variety.

Saldana on her journey and future plans

At the moment, Zoe Saldana opened up on a range of topics, including her journey and forthcoming career plans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Locarno Film Festival (@filmfestlocarno) "It was quite difficult for us to be torn from a New York kind of culture where you get to meet the world in your block. That's rich to grow up in a culture like that. And then I went to a small island where it's very homogenous and it's one religion, one form of being, and though the growing pains were big, so was the growth," she said, recalling her childhood.

Saldana also spoke about her 'Avatar' filmmaker, further expressing anticipation to work on a fourth instalment. "This man's storytelling spoke to me when I was 7 years old. I knew that when he wrote and conceived 'The Terminator,' that he was tapping into something incredibly human and foreseeable, and I was &. The purpose that he gave a woman like Sarah Connor, at my tender age of 7, spoke volumes to me, and I wanted to be her," she said.

Zoe Saldana also suggested that she hopes to develop a family drama based in the post-war era. (ANI)