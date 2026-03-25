On Farooq Sheikh's birth anniversary, Shabana Azmi shared a gratitude note on Instagram, remembering her "college mate" and co-star from the timeless play 'Tumhari Amrita.' She recalled their 22 years of travelling together for the play.

Remembering veteran actor and her "college mate" Farooq Sheikh on his birth anniversary, Shabana Azmi on Wednesday took to Instagram and penned a gratitude note for him. "Farooque Shaikh , My college mate ,Co founder of Hindi Natya Manch at St Xaviers , thank you for seeing me through so many exams , filling my pens with ink so I don't run out during writing , ever present when I was unwell but teasing me endlessly and never saying a kind word 22 years of travelling the world with me and #Feroz Abbas Khan for the timeless #Tumhari Amrita for 22years. remembering you on your birthday," Shabana posted.

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Shabana and Farooq Sheikh co-starred in the popular play 'Tumhari Amrita', directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. It is a Hindi adaptation of A.R. Gurney's play 'Love Letters.' It revolves around the characters Amrita Nigam, played by Shabana Azmi, and Zulfikar Haider, played by Farooq, who communicate through letters over the years, sharing their joys and sorrows.

Actor Jackie Shroff also marked the birth anniversary of Farooq Sheikh with a post on Instagram.

An Illustrious Career

Farooq's first significant cinematic appearance was in the 1973 film 'Garam Hawa,' in which he had a supporting role with Balraj Sahni. He went on to appear in films such as 'Noorie,' 'Chashme Buddoor,' 'Umrao Jaan Biwi Ho To Aisi,' and many others.

The late actor also hosted the first season of the TV show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.' He won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2010 for his work in the sports film 'Lahore.'