The JBL Live 780NC headphones offer great sound, build quality, and battery life for their price. They feature LDAC, Spatial Audio, and ANC, but have downsides like a flimsy pouch, thin ear pads, and poor outdoor call quality.

I don't know if you ever felt it, but whenever I try to buy a new pair of wireless headphones, I end up getting confused. After all, there are so many options to choose from, but not all of them make sense. In fact, only a handful of headphones can appeal to my taste, so testing the recently launched JBL Live 780NC was a great experience. This is an exciting pair of headphones where the idea is to punch well above their weight class without breaking into flagship pricing. Let me tell you all about these headphones and help figure out if you should buy them or not.

Design and build quality

When I unboxed the headphones for the first time, the physical build with solid aluminium hinges got my maximum attention. I get a sense of confidence when folding or adjusting the frame, as there are no alarming creaks. Overall, the construction is sturdier than many plastic-heavy alternatives that I've tried in the past. However, the rest of the presentation feels industrial. The colour options look clean and modern, but they lack that ultimate, ultra-premium sheen seen on top-tier flagships. More disappointingly, there's a flimsy soft cloth pouch instead of a solid hard case, which was disappointing. Meaning I can't stash these inside a stuffy backpack. Without a proper protective shell, they don't exhibit a more premium experience, and also, they become more vulnerable to drops and squashes.

Comfort and fit

Comfort is another area where things are a mixed bag. The fabric-wrapped headband distributes weight nicely across your head, keeping the overall footprint surprisingly light. However, the ear pad cushioning could definitely be thicker. Coupled with a slightly firm clamping force--which is great for keeping the headphones secure while walking or jogging--the thinner padding starts to create noticeable pressure around the ears after a couple of hours of continuous listening. Thicker memory foam cushions would have gone a long way in making long flights or extended workdays far more comfortable.

Audio and customization

These are two key aspects of the JBL Live 780NC that I enjoyed a lot, as they are ready to roll straight out of the box. I guess the real hero is the custom 40mm drivers that are able to deliver a rich, punchy bass response that just works for any genre like electronic, hip-hop, and pop tracks. I did not find any overwhelming vocals or that muddy lower mids that I find in so many headphones. These support the high-bitrate LDAC codec, and just in case you don't know what the LDAC codec does, then it basically helps your track to stay crisp and detailed. Then comes the Spatial Audio that widens the soundstage for movies and live recordings in a way I like. If the stock sound signature isn't completely to your liking, then the JBL Headphones App has this 10-band equaliser alongside Personi-Fi 3.0. You can tailor the frequency outputs as per your hearing profile, and it works quite well.

Noise cancellation and call quality

Active noise cancellation works quite effectively during daily chatter and low-frequency commuter rumbles. It does cut out air conditioner hums, fan noise, and engine rumbles at a level that lets you keep enjoying your music even at lower volumes. Though I can't say that for call quality. Try it indoors for a video call, and the microphones work well enough, but the moment I try these outdoors, there's a noticeable struggle with background noise suppression and wind isolation. Plus, it occasionally makes your voice a bit muffled or distant to the caller on the other end.

Battery and trade-offs

JBL claims 50 hours of playback with ANC and 80 hours when ANC is turned off. I am happy to confirm that the battery life is very close to what they claim. You can even charge them with rapid charging, where I got several hours of playback with just ten minutes of charging. And it's seamless to switch from my phone to a laptop without any problem.

Verdict and Final Thoughts

In the end JBL aims to strike a balance with the Live 780NC, proving that you don't need to empty your wallet to get flagship-tier sound, robust build quality, and marathon-grade battery life. It has several features traditionally reserved for high-end models- including LDAC codec support, adaptive active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and Personi-Fi personalised hearing profiles- making it a compelling package.

Of course, they aren't without compromise. I did not like much the absence of a sturdy hard carrying case, the firmer clamping force paired with slightly thin ear pad cushioning, and outdoor call quality that struggles against heavy wind. But if you prioritise a rich audio performance, deep 10-band EQ customisation, and reliable daily endurance and don't mind buying an aftermarket case, then the JBL Live 780NC remains an easy recommendation.

It's currently priced at Rs 15,999.

My Rating: 3.5/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, lifestyle, and auto. Views shared here are personal.)