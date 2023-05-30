Shabana Azmi says 'love and equation' with Javed Akhtar has changed after 40 years of marriage

Javed Akhtar and Shabna Azmi have been wed for approximately 40 years. Shabana recently revealed in an interview whether or not her idea of love and her relationship with Javed has evolved over the years. The seasoned actress admitted that she was "never romantic," and she went on to say that over time, her connection with Javed had changed to friendship.

She spoke candidly about her friendship with Zoya and Farhan Akhtar. Children of screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar from his first marriage are Farhan and Zoya. Shabana recently stated that she owes Honey Irani, Javed's first wife, something for her friendship with Zoya and Akhtar. She further mentioned that she stays out of their affairs.

Quoting Azmi, she told a leading media house: “I was never a romantic, to begin with. I find that young girls, maybe today it has changed today, but young girls during my era had great ideas about romance. It would be fed on the fairytales, storybooks, and all the little cartoon books they would read. But I was never like that because I saw my parents’ marriage, which started with a lot of romance and then evolved into friendship. So what I have valued greatly is friendship,"

Shabana posted a rare family photo to Instagram earlier this year. She was photographed alongside Javed Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar. Their photo was made even more spectacular by Honey Irani's seldom appearance. She had captioned the photo: “Hum sab saath saath hain (We are all together).”

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi frequently argue, however they are each other's best friends, claimed Azmi.“Javed and I have huge fights and want to kill each other but at the end of the day, respecting the other person is important. We have the same worldview. We were children of parents who were so similar that we should have had an arranged marriage. Both our fathers were poets, they were both from communist parties and they were both Hindi film lyricists. There’s a lot of friendship between us. Javed is fond of saying that Shabana is my best friend. And this friendship is so strong that even marriage could not ruin it." she added.

Professional front: Shabana's next appearance on the big screen will be in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani', directed by Karan Johar. Along with Shabana, the movie also features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. The date of release is slated for July 28, 2023.

