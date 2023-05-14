Sex racket in Pune: 2 Bhojpuri actresses, agent arrested for running prostitution business-report

The Crime Branch officials checked in as a fake customer who contacted their agent-handler online, with the latter sharing the actress-model's photos and even booking a hotel room.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three people in connection with a big sex-racket run out of five-star hotels in Pune's Wakad district, where a Bhojpuri actress and a model were reportedly ensnared in the flesh trade, according to an official.

Wakad Police Station's Investigation Officer Deven Chavan stated that the police's Crime Branch had set up a trap outside a five-star hotel where the actress and model had allegedly been compelled to entertain customers for large sums of money.

Two women were working as models and actors when the police stormed the hotel on a Friday night after receiving a tip about the illicit activity. The accused ran a prostitution ring and allegedly charged customers Rs 25,000 for a night's service and Rs 15,000 for an afternoon session.

"We had received information that three persons had lured the Bhojpuri actress and a model on various pretexts and had pushed them into prostitution," Chavan told a news agency.

Following verification, the Crime Branch operatives sent in a fake client who contacted the agent-handler online later sent images of the actress-model, and even booked a hotel room for them.

The Crime Branch stormed up on the hotel late Friday night after the pretend customer corroborated the goings-on. Chavan said that the actress and model, whose identities he did not disclose, had been rescued and that three people responsible for the scam had been detained. The three males are identified as Prabir P. Majumdar, Dinesh Yadav, and Viraj Yadav, and they are responsible for recruiting the two women into their high-end prostitution ring.

Wakad police are investigating the extent of the racket, whether or if additional ladies in the glamour business or their accomplices are involved in the disguised flesh trade in other regions of Pimpri-Chinchwad and the adjacent areas, as reported by Chavan.