‘Calm Down’ singer Rema gives outstanding, high-energy performance-see video

    First Published May 14, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

    Superstar musician and singer Rema of Nigeria, who shot to fame with his song "Calm Down," is performing in India. A huge crowd had come to see him perform, and they showed their appreciation by singing along to his hit songs. In her recent performance in Mumbai, Rema wowed the crowd with a series of explosive numbers.

    On Saturday, the crowd went crazy for Rema after he gave an incredible performance at a concert. The singer's high-octane performance and catchy rhythms were a massive hit with the crowd. They were witnessed harmonising with the performer.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by REMA (@heisrema)

    Rema, a musician from Nigeria, shot to fame after his song "Calm Down" went viral. Fans can be seen dancing and singing to Rema's music in a video released by popular Bhayani that has now become popular on social media. Many people have seen the video and commented on how impressed they were with the singer's skill and stage presence after seeing it circulate on social media.

    On March 12, Rema performed in Delhi, and the following day he had his concert in Mumbai at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium. The 23-year-old Afro-Rave singer will perform in Hyderabad on May 14.

    Check out the video below:

    In March 2019, Rema made his debut and immediately became a sensation. His first album, 2022's Rave & Roses, went platinum in the US, UK, and France for the blockbuster song "Calm Down," and it received over a billion streams across all platforms in less than a year.

    Last Updated May 14, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
