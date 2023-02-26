Selfiee box office: Akshay Kumar's film continues to sink; actor takes the blame, says 'It's 100% my fault'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is going through a rough phase in his career as all his releases have failed at the box office, including Selfiee. Still, the superstar will not get bogged down with it, and he proudly admits his failure and even says this hasn't happened to him for the first time.

He has seen 16 flops in a row, owning all the flops, Khiladi Kumar said that the audiences have changed and he too has to change or else they will move on. According to reports, Akshay Kumar's Selfie had the lowest second-day box office opening in the recent 14 years.

In an interview with AajTak's Seedhi Baat, Akshay discussed the film's box office failure "This is not the first time this has happened to me. There was a point when 16 of my films did not work in sequence. Another time, eight of my flicks didn't work. Even now, three or four recent pictures have not worked. The problem is that it is your fault that a film isn't working. The audience has evolved, and you must adapt and rewrite. You must disassemble and rebuild yourself because the audience expects you to see something different. When three or four films fail, it is a good indicator that it is time to make a change. That is what I am attempting ".

While the actor stated that it is all his fault and that no one else is to blame for his failure, "This is entirely my fault. Your film's failure is not due to a lack of viewers or any other factor. It's because you didn't include the proper ingredients in your video. As I already stated, you must change."

Many trade experts are expressing their shock over Akshay Kumar’s failure, and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has come out to support the star and called him the most reliable actor in the Industry.

About Selfiee:

Selfiee hit theatres on February 24. The film's plot revolves around Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar, who wants to obtain a new driver's licence from an RTO inspector. Unfortunately, a misunderstanding causes a battle of words between the two, which finally escalates into a quarrel in front of the entire country. Selfiee is produced by Star Studios in collaboration with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames, and Cape Of Good Films. Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta, and Listin Stephen produce. Selfiee also stars Diana Penty, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. It is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence, which was released in 2019 and starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

