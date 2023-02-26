Is Drake to QUIT music industry? Here's what we know

Drake's recent interview has left everyone bewildered; the "What's my name" singer has been thinking of a "graceful exit". Read more to know details.

With the release of his debut album, Canadian rapper Drake has become a household name. The "In My Feelings" singer has dominated the rap game for decades. The rapper has become one of the world's most famous pop performers. Furthermore, he has received several prizes during his career, including the coveted Grammy awards.

Yet, as the saying goes, everything good must come to an end. In a recent conversation with rapper Lil Yachty, Drake hinted at a possible musical retirement.

Also Read: 'Poker Face' singer Lady Gaga sued for not giving $500k reward to dog thief; details here

The rap superstar tweeted a video of him with Lil Yachty discussing the future for him as a music artist. In the candid video, the “Too Good” singer said, “I think I’m at the point now where I just want to like — I think we talked about this the other day — but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept, in my mind, of a graceful exit?” Most likely, the rapper will be waving farewell to his prosperous career shortly. The real interview footage will be available on February 24.

Drake's surprise remark had fans in stitches. The world is not ready to say goodbye to its beloved musician. Drake's retirement remarks have surprised his followers, as many were unprepared to swallow this news. "Whole day destroyed," one fan said.

Also Read: HCA Awards 2023: RRR wins big; SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan give heartfelt speech - WATCH

While another social media user remarked – Not buying it,” being that Drake has a lot more that he can do in his career. The third person wrote – “Welp I guess rap is officially done for if the GOAT leaves.”