The year 2025 marked a turning point in Ayushmann Khurrana’s journey—one that went far beyond box-office success. It emerged as the most decisive phase of his career, positioning him not just as a leading Bollywood star but as a global cultural force. From cinema and music to technology and social responsibility, Ayushmann demonstrated rare versatility and purpose. Here are ten milestones that proved 2025 truly belonged to him.

1. Invitation to the Oscar Class of 2025

Ayushmann Khurrana received an invitation to join the Actors Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Being inducted alongside global artists such as Conan O’Brien, Ariana Grande, and Jeremy Strong elevated his international stature and affirmed his credibility as a serious artist on the world stage.

2. First-Ever Ambassador of FICCI FRAMES

In its silver jubilee year, FICCI FRAMES appointed Ayushmann as its first-ever ambassador. As the face of India’s media and entertainment industry, he represented creative excellence, relatability, and the evolving voice of Indian cinema.

3. Career-Best Opening with Thamma

Thamma shattered Ayushmann’s previous records with a phenomenal opening day collection of ₹25.11 crore net in India. The film marked his second consecutive post-pandemic hit, reaffirming his box-office reliability.

4. Fifth Entry into the ₹100 Crore Club

Continuing its strong run, Thamma crossed the ₹100 crore mark, becoming the fifth such film of Ayushmann’s career. His consistent returns across genres further strengthened his reputation as “Mr. ROI.”

5. Trophy Walkout at the ICC Women’s World Cup

As UNICEF India National Ambassador, Ayushmann joined the Indian women’s cricket team for a trophy walkout before the World Cup semi-final in Mumbai. The moment, which went viral, symbolized gender equality and national pride. especially as India went on to win the tournament.

6. Bollywood’s First Fully AI-Based Music Video

Ayushmann broke new ground by releasing Bollywood’s first fully AI-generated music video for his Haryanvi pop EP track, The Heartbreak Chhora. The experiment sparked conversations across both the tech and music industries.

7. Viral Poem After Champions Trophy Victory

During the shoot of Thamma, Ayushmann paused work to watch the Champions Trophy final. His emotional poem following India’s win captured the nation’s mood and quickly went viral.

8. First Festival Release on Diwali

With Thamma releasing on Diwali, Ayushmann successfully claimed a festival slot traditionally dominated by megastars, proving his ability to draw massive festive audiences.

9. Declared Fit India Icon

At the Fit India Movement inauguration, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya named Ayushmann the official Fit India Icon, aligning him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a healthier India.

10. Face of Mumbai Police’s Cybersecurity

Campaign Trusted for his authenticity, Ayushmann became the face of Mumbai Police's cybersecurity initiative, spreading awareness about online fraud and digital safety.