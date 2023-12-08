Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Selena Gomez, producer Benny Blanco in relationship? Recent pictures spark dating rumors

    In Selena Gomez's recent picture, she is seen leaning on Benny Blanco's arm, and in another, the singer showed off a cute diamond ring that came with the initial B engraved on the ring.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    The Hollywood industry has a new couple in town!! Yes, you read it right. Selena Gomez took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to reveal that she is in a relationship. Although she did not disclose her man's face, netizens are smart enough to spot who the man is. The speculation began when Selena engaged in social media posts implying that she was dating producer Benny Blanco.

    Selena Gomez's Instagram story

    In Selena Gomez's recent picture, she is seen leaning on Benny Blanco's arm, and in another, the singer showed off a cute diamond ring on her ring finger that came with the initial B engraved on the ring.

    Selena Gomez's comments for Benny Blanco

    Selena's feelings for Benny were clear when she previously responded to a fan's question saying, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." 

    About Benny Blanco

    Blanco's musical talent corresponds with his zodiac sign, Pisces, which is noted for its artistic tendencies. Blanco, who was born on March 8, 1988, in Reston, Virginia, has established himself as a major player in the music industry as both a producer and a musician. 

    His first single, 'Eastside,' was released in 2018 and featured Halsey and Khalid, marking his debut as a lead artist. Blanco has won the BMI Songwriter of the Year Award five times.

