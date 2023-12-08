Disha Patani's pink mini dress fails to impress netizens, trolled for her fashion choices

On Thursday night, Disha Patani stepped out to attend an event in a short pink off-the-shoulder dress that did not go well on social media.

Disha Patani is one of the entertainment industry's hottest divas and she never misses an opportunity to leave her followers panting for air with her oh-so-sexy appearances.

The 'MS Dhoni' actress attended the Myntra Creative Fest and her outfit became a topic of discussion.

The pink off shoulder dress had two heart-shaped cutouts on the torso and long sleeves. She completed her look with smokey eyes, pink lips, and accentuated cheekbones.

While Disha pulled out the clothing, netizens noticed a few flaws, which led to her being mocked.

Her Instagram comments read, “Dressing up like a kid', "As a fashion icon she is – I would expect better'. Another user who claimed to be a designer wrote that the dress could have a better finish.

The cost of Disha's mini dress also came as a shock as it has a price tag of 780 euros, which converts to around Rs. 70,116 INR.