Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed slams Madhuri Dixit's event team; here's why

    Urfi Javed was uninvited to a recently held awards event. The actress took to Instagram and dropped a screenshot of the invitation. Read on to know what she had to say about it.

    Urfi Javed slams Madhuri Dixit's event team; here's why vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 8, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

    Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, often grabs the limelight with her distinctive yet quirky and redefining fashion experiments and never shies away from voicing her own views. If you religiously follow her or not, you cannot ignore her out-of-the-box outfits, and the way she carries them with sheer confidence and poise is stunning. 

    Recently, the diva was invited to the recently held Global Excellence Awards but was later uninvited, owing to the actress not being on global bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit's guest list.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress SHOCKED fans in see-through black peacock-themed bodysuit (PICTURES)

    Urfi took to her official Instagram handle on Sunday night (May 7) and dropped a note post on stories. In an Instagram story post, she explained what happened. She put out a screenshot of Madhuri Dixit from a renowned paparazzo's Instagram account and wrote, "Fun fact about this event - they reached out to my team inviting me, I accepted the invitation, canceled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told me, my team. I am not invited."

    Furthermore, she added that when she asked the team for a reason, they shared that Urfi Javed is not on Madhuri Dixit's guest list. She wrote, "Bhai mai mar nahi rahi kahi jaane k Iiye (I am not dying to go anywhere) but to tell someone not to come last moment after inviting them. Grow some balls or borrow from me!".

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    Meanwhile, talking about Urfi Javed's professional front, the actress has acted in several TV shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bepannah, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and so on. She shot to fame with participation in Bigg Boss OTT 1 as a contestant.

    ALSO READ: Why was Priyanka Chopra having 'depression'? Actress speaks about botched nose surgery

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lal Salaam: Witness RajiniKanth's never-seen-before intense avatar as Moideen Bhai vma

    Lal Salaam: Witness RajiniKanth's never-seen-before intense avatar as Moideen Bhai

    pro-wrestling WWE: Cody Rhodes to Edge - Check out the 12 competitors for new World Heavyweight Championship tournament-ayh

    WWE: Cody Rhodes to Edge - Check out the 12 competitors for new World Heavyweight Championship tournament

    Alia Bhatt's kind gesture for photographer's mother is simply adorable, netizens come out in praise ADC

    Alia Bhatt's kind gesture for photographer's mother is simply adorable, netizens come out in praise

    'Asambhav': Netizens give startling reaction to exes Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar hugging each other - WATCH vma

    'Asambhav': Netizens give startling reaction to exes Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar hugging each other - WATCH

    Does Kim Kardashian feel 'alone' and lonely as single mother? vma

    Does Kim Kardashian feel 'alone' and lonely as single mother?

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 A tight fight in Channapatna between 5 time MLA Yogeshwara JDS Kumaraswamy gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: A 'tight fight' in Channapatna between 5-time MLA Yogeshwara & JD(S)'s Kumaraswamy

    Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns fans with bubble-gum-infused pink top vma

    Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns fans with bubble-gum-infused pink top

    Manipur violence fallout Imphal to Kolkata one way air ticket cost goes up 8 times price touches Rs 30000 gcw

    Manipur violence fallout: Imphal to Kolkata one-way air ticket cost goes up 8 times; price touches Rs 30,000

    The Drive EP07: Top 5 off-road cars to buy in 2023 watch snt

    The Drive EP07: Top 5 off-road cars to buy in 2023 - WATCH

    IPL 2023: Have elevated captaincy challenges impacted MI Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma performance? Ravi Shastri analyses-ayh

    IPL 2023: Have elevated captaincy challenges impacted MI's Rohit Sharma's performance? Ravi Shastri analyses

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon