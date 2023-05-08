Urfi Javed slams Madhuri Dixit's event team; here's why

Urfi Javed was uninvited to a recently held awards event. The actress took to Instagram and dropped a screenshot of the invitation. Read on to know what she had to say about it.

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, often grabs the limelight with her distinctive yet quirky and redefining fashion experiments and never shies away from voicing her own views. If you religiously follow her or not, you cannot ignore her out-of-the-box outfits, and the way she carries them with sheer confidence and poise is stunning.

Recently, the diva was invited to the recently held Global Excellence Awards but was later uninvited, owing to the actress not being on global bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit's guest list.

Urfi took to her official Instagram handle on Sunday night (May 7) and dropped a note post on stories. In an Instagram story post, she explained what happened. She put out a screenshot of Madhuri Dixit from a renowned paparazzo's Instagram account and wrote, "Fun fact about this event - they reached out to my team inviting me, I accepted the invitation, canceled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told me, my team. I am not invited."

Furthermore, she added that when she asked the team for a reason, they shared that Urfi Javed is not on Madhuri Dixit's guest list. She wrote, "Bhai mai mar nahi rahi kahi jaane k Iiye (I am not dying to go anywhere) but to tell someone not to come last moment after inviting them. Grow some balls or borrow from me!".

Meanwhile, talking about Urfi Javed's professional front, the actress has acted in several TV shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bepannah, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and so on. She shot to fame with participation in Bigg Boss OTT 1 as a contestant.

