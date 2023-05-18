Satyaprem Ki Katha teaser OUT: Witness Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani in an emotional and romantic love story

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After a lot of anticipation and waiting, fans can finally rejoice. The much-awaited teaser of SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is out now.

    The makers have finally released the eagerly awaited teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. 

    As the makers have genuinely surprised the audience with the teaser, the film is a captivating love story featuring the charming couple Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani returning to give a new flavour and unusual take on romance on the screens.

    With the release of the teaser, this Sameer Vidwans directorial looks like an emotionally layered and passionate love story hitting the marque for the audience waiting for big-scale musical romance adorned with spectacular visuals and soothing yet croon-worthy melodies.

    The Cherry on the top of the cake in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is the much-loved and popular pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who will be coming back after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, changing genres and giving their fans an out-and-out romantic offing with this family-drama-entertainer film.

    The teaser gives a glimpse of an intense and dramatic love story between Satya and Prem with a backdrop of scenic locations, goosebumps-invoking dialogues by Kartik Aaryan, drama, emotions, love story, romance, family bonding, and emotional undertones, which has already piqued the excitement of die-hard Kartik Aaryan fans that have waited for an out-and-out romantic drama film of Kartik and the 'Shehzada' star has not disappointed his fans in any way.

    Other skilful star casts of the film are Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

    'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia, with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be releasing in theatres on 29th June 2023.

    Fans have given rave reviews on the teaser trailer of the film.

    "Ye hue na baat dialogue sunke hi goosebumps aa rahe hai. Bhai tu phir tahalka machayega," a fan said. "I was craving/ manifesting a love story with great music lately, and #SatyapremKiKatha promises just that! The teaser is beautiful, and I'm keeping my expectations high for this one!," a fan added.

    Teaser

    The teaser trailer for Satyaprem Ki Katha is out now. You can also watch it here.

