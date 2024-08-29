Saripodhaa Sanivaaram REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Nani, Vivek Athreya's action drama worth your time?

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Twitter REVIEW: Vivek Athreya wrote and directed the film, which premiered to an enormous global response on August 29. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, making it available to a large audience.

Natural Star Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has swiftly become one of his fans' most anticipated films. It is also a key release for Tollywood, with the largest premiere in the second half of the year. Vivek Athreya wrote and directed the film, which premiered to an enormous global response on August 29. This film is the year's biggest release, capturing global attention. Its enormous release has prompted the rescheduling of several films in various Indian languages and sectors.

Pre-sales and advance ticket bookings are smashing records, especially in Telugu states and beyond, and the enthusiasm around Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is tangible. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, making it available to a large audience.

As the film entered theatres, action film fans who had reserved tickets for the first day, first show (FDFS) raced to the theatres to enjoy the cinematic experience.



Check out these fan Twitter reviews for the film:

#Nani 🔥🔥

- Shyam Singha Roy

- Ante Sundaraniki

- Dasara

- HiNanna

And now #SaripodhaaSanivaaram 👌



Back to Back interesting movies from him👏 pic.twitter.com/lm5MP3T5Bp — Dipendra Singh Akhepura🇨🇮 (@Dipendr68485792) August 29, 2024

His Shivathandavam kicks off with Terrific Housefuls at early morning shows across every center! 💥💥🤙🏻🤙🏻



Theatres are celebrating the perfect entertainment bonanza! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥#SaripodhaaSanivaaram pic.twitter.com/IW69FRodYT — ⭐ (@funclubworld) August 29, 2024

#SaripodhaaSanivaaram first half: #Nani at his best 💥😎#SJSuryah steals the show 🔥#JakesBejoy duty is banger 🥁💥



With the Mass action blocks and hinting epic face off, the first was good 👍 pic.twitter.com/WofkYXlt0p — Vignesh R (@Vignesh_23_) August 29, 2024

#SaripodhaaSanivaaram #SaripodhaaSanivaaramAugust29

సరిపోద్ది for this weekend🔥💥... Except few lags..😬A decent watch @NameisNani best bgm in recent days 🤟 @iam_SJSuryah best performance till date top level screenplay last bt nt d least comedy worked gud#SaripodhaaSanivaarsm pic.twitter.com/npROMMJJ61 — torch bearer😎 (@jeswanthmagham) August 29, 2024





Nani plays Surya, with Priyanka Mohan as Charulatha (Charu), S.J. Suryah as R. Dayanand, Murali Sharma as Koormanand, Aditi Balan as Bhadra, Sai Kumar as Surya's father Sankaram, and Subhalekha Sudhakar as Kamalakar. Supreeth as Kaali, Abhirami as Chayadevi, Ajay as Govardhan, and Ajay Ghosh as Narayana Prabha are among the other notable characters in the cast.

#SaripodhaaSanivaaram - A regular commercial-format movie with value added SANIVARAM fight concept



Main lead performance 👌

High octane sequences 🔥

Excellent cinematography & Editing ❤️‍🔥



Finally KUTHHA RAMP BACKGROUND score 🔊🥵💥



Over all 3.5/5



Njy Fans ,Neutral audience pic.twitter.com/rYcP5wUhXN — 𝑺𝒖𝒋𝒆𝒆𝒗.𝑮 (@sujeev_Nani) August 28, 2024

