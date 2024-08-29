Entertainment

Nagarjuna turns 65: Shiva to Oopiri, list of best movies

Shiva (1989)

This action movie was a breakthrough for Nagarjuna and director Ram Gopal Varma. It's about a violent student who gets caught up in a larger criminal conspiracy.

Geethanjali (1989)

This romantic drama was directed by Maniratnam and won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Annamayya (1997)

Nagarjuna plays the role of 15th-century composer Annamacharya in this movie. It was a breakthrough success and earned him a National Film Award for producing.

Manam (2014)

Nagarjuna produced and starred in this movie, which also featured his father and son. It's a complicated story presented in a simple yet effective way.

Oopiri (2016)

This movie is an adaptation of "Intouchables" and stars Nagarjuna as a wheelchair-bound millionaire. It did well commercially and critically.

