Nagarjuna turns 65: Shiva to Oopiri, list of best movies

Entertainment
This action movie was a breakthrough for Nagarjuna and director Ram Gopal Varma. It's about a violent student who gets caught up in a larger criminal conspiracy.
This romantic drama was directed by Maniratnam and won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Nagarjuna plays the role of 15th-century composer Annamacharya in this movie. It was a breakthrough success and earned him a National Film Award for producing.
Nagarjuna produced and starred in this movie, which also featured his father and son. It's a complicated story presented in a simple yet effective way.
This movie is an adaptation of "Intouchables" and stars Nagarjuna as a wheelchair-bound millionaire. It did well commercially and critically.