Sara Ali Khan visits Kedarnath, fans miss Sushant Singh Rajput as she shares video

Sara Ali Khan is often seen visiting temples, mosques, gurudwaras, and other holy places. Yet again the actress is on a spiritual journey in Kedarnath and she shared a video from her Yatra on social media. She gave her fans a taste of the awe-inspiring and breathtaking events and all the activities she did. In the video, Sara transports us from one corner of Kedarnath to another and can be seen chopping saag at a nearby location, resting in a camp, bathing her face with rushing river water, and sleeping in the sun.

She captioned the video with emojis of Trishul, stars, and mountains. The video had the song 'Qaafirana' playing in the background from her debut film 'Kedarnath'.

Soon after the video was posted, fans bombarded the comment section saying that they missed Sushant Singh Rajput. One user said, "This song always reminds me of her and Sushant’s scene from the movie."

Sara made her acting debut alongside the late actor Sushant in the film 'Kedarnath'.

"Sara is purely an Indian girl with good bringing up by her mother," commented a fan. Many also praised her for being spiritual.

Sara is often trolled for visiting Hindu holy places despite being a Muslim from her father's side. But seems like this does not affect her and she visits all kinds of holy places. "Saara Ali Khan is that your name?" asked one user. Another said, "Kitna bhi troll kar lo bhakti nhi rukegi."

On the work front, Sara will be seen in movies like 'Murder Mubarak', 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and 'Metro In Dino'. She was also supposed to be part of Tiger Shroff's 'Hero No. 1' but recently it was revealed that Disha Patani has replaced her.