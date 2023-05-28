SwatantryaVeer Savarkar teaser OUT: Watch Randeep Hooda as fierce revolutionary in historical-period drama

After teasing the fans and viewers, the audiences are in for a treat as the teaser is finally out. Fans are in for a treat as they will witness Randeep Hooda in a never-seen-before avatar. Know details.

Today India celebrates the birth anniversary of one of the most controversial and influential revolutionary leaders from the Indian freedom struggle - Veer Savarkar. Marking this date, the makers of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar have launched a hard-hitting and ground-breaking teaser that has left the audience in awe and shocked with a critical question.

While most of us have heard stories of various leaders, activists, and freedom fighters from those times, Savarkar's ideologies and contributions have never got underlined in Indian history books.

ALSO READ: Will Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha have fairytale wedding like Priyanka-Nick in Rajasthan? know details

Savarkar was a fierce and staunch revolutionary who was 'most wanted by the Britishers' because of his strong influence in building the armed revolution in India, which contributed immensely to India getting its freedom. The teaser gives a mix of action, drama, history, emotional undertones and so much which has left audiences and critics intrigued and curious for more.

He also inspired the likes of Veer Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose, Madanlal Dhingra, and many others.

Speaking about removed history, the teaser points out how brutality could have gotten India independence much earlier had the country followed in the footsteps of Savarkar. This historic film also marks the directorial debut of ace Bollywood star Randeep Hooda. He will come on the screen in the title role of Veer Savarkar.

Producer Anand Pandit, on the launch, said, "Savarkar is a very prestigious project for us because of the incredible impact that Veer Savarkar had on our nation's freedom struggle. His story, unfortunately, has not been told to us as a country and we hope our film will complete that lacune. We present the film's first look and hope audience comes back asking for more."

Launching the film's teaser, Randeep said, "Savarkar led an incredible life, and as I learned more about him while researching for my film, I have come to admire him tremendously. So it gives me immense pleasure to share a sneak peek into our film on his 140th birthday."

SwatantryaVeer Savarkar also has Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in lead roles. Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.

SwatantryaVeer Savarkar is backed by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Sam Khan, Yogesh Rahar and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Ishaan Dutta and Rahul V Dubey. The principal shooting for the film is almost complete, and the film has got scheduled to release in cinemas this year.

Teaser-trailer

The first teaser trailer for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is finally out now. You can also watch it here.

ALSO READ: BTS member Jimin shares pictures from WB Harry Potter Studio delighting Potterheads