Rapper and vocal CJP critic Santy Sharma is rumoured to join Bigg Boss 20. Learn more about the artist, his controversial stance on the 'Cockroach Janta Party' and what his potential entry means for Salman Khan's upcoming reality show, set to premiere on September 21.

Popular Indian rapper and vocal critic of the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ (CJP), Santy Sharma, is apparently among the predicted participants for the much-awaited twentieth season of the reality television show Bigg Boss 20. There are unauthorised lists of participants circulating on social media platforms and entertainment portals, creating hype about his possible presence. Superstar Salman Khan is likely to anchor the next season, which is reportedly scheduled to begin on September 21.

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Santy Sharma is a rapper, singer and songwriter. His true name is Ganesh Sharma. He is originally from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. He is known as one of the region's early hip-hop musicians, gradually building his fan base through his music and strong social media presence since he began his career in 2014. Sharma has just made his Bollywood debut with an anthem in the film Housefull 5, further bolstering his popular image.

Who is Santy Sharma?

Santy Sharma is a singer, rapper and songwriter from India. He was born on September 9, 1996. He started his rapping career from 2014 and got his first attention with his official video song “Suni Suni Sadko” in 2016. Besides his music, he is known to have his own digital marketing firm. He has been generating talks and with that, he has become a prospective competitor for the next season of Bigg Boss that is much spoken about.

What Santy Sharma Said About CJP

Santy Sharma’s strong statements against the viral ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ (CJP) fad has received a lot of media attention. He openly called the movement “internet drama,” and advised people not to mindlessly join viral initiatives without doing sufficient study into the history of those leading them. Sharma stressed the need of criticism in a democracy and said, “No political party is perfect, including BJP, and criticism is part of democracy.” But he said that ‘unnecessary instability, anger culture and internet misinformation is not the solution for India’s growth’.

Sharma also targeted Abhijeet Dipke, allegedly the founder of CJP, for his links with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for posting derogatory content on India earlier. “Nationalist efforts should not be to emotionally provoke youth to take to the streets but to work for genuine issues like development, employment, education, innovation and national unity,” he said. He also highlighted worries about digital manipulation and possible foreign intervention in Indian debate, emphasising the importance of healthy conversation above the turmoil created by viral trends.

Rumours Regarding Bigg Boss 20

Excitement for the show's milestone season has been heightened by the reported entry of Santy Sharma into Bigg Boss 20. The line-up of contestants has yet to be officially announced but many feel that Sharma, with his high profile and provocative ideas, has the kind of strong personality that reality TV generally looks for. There will be a combination of old school celebs and internet stars on the show. Salman Khan is allegedly returning as the presenter of the show and the season is set to air on September 21, 2026.