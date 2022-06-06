KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt remembers his father, Sunil Dutt, on his birth anniversary

"You were, are, and will always be my hero" wrote Sanjay Dutt on his father Sunil Dutt's birth anniversary

Sanjay Dutt's connection with his late father, famed actor Sunil Dutt, is the essence of a father-son friendship. The actor never misses an opportunity to thank his father for his lessons, and he was recently seen sending a poignant letter while wishing his father a happy birthday.

The actor turned to social media to share a photo of himself hugging his father in the classic scene from Munna Bhai MBBS, which had everyone in tears while displaying their love for one other. For his father, the actor added a touching caption -"Your belief and love helped make me who I am today. You were, are, and will always be my hero. Happy birthday, Dad❤️"

This sequence from Munna Bhai MBBS is Sanjay Dutt's first on-screen appearance alongside his father, and this shot from the film is a fitting tribute the actor has paid to his father on his birthday.

Sanjay Dutt's daring Villian persona Adheera in KGF chapter 2 has also gained a lot of appreciation from the public, and his fans are anxiously awaiting his return.

Shamshera, Ghudchadi, and Prithiviraj are among Sanjay Dutt's thrilling lineups. Apart from that, he has signed up for a few more intriguing ventures, the details of which will be revealed shortly.