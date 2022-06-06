Box Office Report: Vikram, Major continue to soar while Samrat Prithviraj trails behind

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram nears Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office while Adivi Sesh’s Major continues to win the hearts of the audience. In the Hindi cinema, Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj failed to perform as per expectations while Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has entered the Rs 150 crore.

Movie buffs across the country were left confused over the weekend about which movie to watch. Friday saw the release of three films – Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh’s Major. It basically was Bollywood v/s South cinema, over the weekends. While the makers of Samrat Prithviraj were hopeful that the film will receive a tremendous response, the film tanked in front of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. Major, on the hand, has reportedly seen a jump of nearly 100 per cent, the world over, in its collections. Take a look at how films performed at the box office over the weekend.

Vikram: Kamal Haasan's film Vikram is getting a lot of love not only in the country but also abroad. The film has been earning not only praises from the audience but also minting money at the box office. Within two days, Vikram has earned Rs 60.75 crores in the country. Talking about the collection on the third day, according to the initial figures, this film has earned Rs 31 crores in all languages across the country. The film has so far earned Rs 91.75 crore across the country. ALSO READ: Netflix or Prime? When and where will Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj, Major release on OTT

Major: With the release of Major, Adivi Sesh has come out as a superstar who is here to rule the hearts of every Indian, including those in the Hindi belt. Major has earned Rs 14.30 crore at the domestic box office in the first two days. Talking about the third day, according to the initial figures, this film has earned about Rs 7 crores across the country. In such a situation, the total collection of this film across the country has been Rs 21.30 crore. Meanwhile, the film has been doing particularly well in the United States of America also. As per reports, Major has seen a jump of nearly 100 per cent ‘over the weekend.

Samrat Prithviraj: Superstar Akshay Kumar's film Samrat Prithviraj is performing poorly not only in the country but also abroad. In the first two days, the film had earned only Rs 23.30 crore across the country. At the same time, according to the initial figures, on the third day, the film earned Rs 16.20 crore at the domestic box office in all languages. Accordingly, till now the total collection of this film has gone up to Rs 39.50 crores.

