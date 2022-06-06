'777 Charlie' star Rakshit Shetty talks about his ex-girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna

Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna are still friends now, and they admire each other's achievements and advancement in the field.

Due to his forthcoming pan-India film '777 Charlie,' which is set to premiere on June 10th, actor Rakshit Shetty is busy travelling cities in India to promote his film.

Recently, the crew behind 777 Charlie wrapped up marketing for the Telugu and Tamil versions of the film in Hyderabad and Chennai by holding press conferences and giving interviews to different media outlets, one of which had Rakshit Shetty spilling the beans about heroine Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika Mandanna, the country's National Crush, made her debut in Rakshit Shetty's college campus entertainment, 'Kirik Party,' which went on to become a massive smash, establishing Rashmika as an instant star in the hearts of youth.



Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna fell in love quickly and celebrated their engagement in style. The pair split up following their engagement for various reasons, sparking a flurry of rumours and conjecture.



Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna are still friends now, and they admire each other's achievements and advancement in the field. Rakshit Shetty was questioned about introducing Rashmika in his film 'Kirik Party' and how he felt witnessing her progress today while promoting '777 Charlie' on a Youtube channel.



Rakshit answered extremely enthusiastically, seeing Rashmika's success and appreciating her for making her ambitions come true.



Because of the excellent feedback from premiere events conducted around the country, '777 Charlie' has been generating a lot of buzz. The crew is glad to share it on their social media sites.



Rakshit talks about the film by saying, "This is not the same genre as the 'Bahubali' and 'KGF' films. They were movies that were bigger than life. 'Pushpa' is a commercial film. '777 Charlie' is a little more natural. This film might be related to in real life "Rakshit expresses his thoughts. Also Read: 777 Charlie director K Kiranraj Exclusive: Rakshit Shetty and I adopted 'Charlie' the dog