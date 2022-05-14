Sanjay Dutt has been living away from Maanayata and kids; here’s why

Sanjay Dutt has revealed the reason behind why his wife Maanayata Dutt is living in Dubai with their kids while he is in India. Continue reading to know more.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently completed 41 years of his successful career in Bollywood. He has seen many ups and downs in his personal as well as professional life. However, the actor has won the hearts of millions of people with his numerous characters such as Rocky, Munnabhai, Adheera and more.

While the actor is running high on the success of his recent release, Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt has spoken about why he stays in India while his family is in Dubai. If you thought that something is not right in the actor’s life, you are wrong. Sanjay and Maanayata are a happy couple and proud parents to their twins.

But, it is something else that has been keeping the family away from each other. In an interview with Times of India, Sanjay Dutt said that his wife and kids moved to Dubai during the pandemic, adding that it was not something that they had planned but it just happened with the flow.

While Sanjay Dutt’s children are studying at a school in Dubai, his wife Maanayata is running her business there. And in the middle of all this, the actor’s professional commitments keep him busy in India.

In the interview, Sanya Dutt said that he is happy with how things are since his kids are loving their school and his wife’s business is also running successfully there. “Their happiness is above everything else for me,” he said while speaking of his kids.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. He will now be seen in Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer periodical drama Prithviraj. The film’s trailer was released recently.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt, the film will also star actors Ashutosh Rana and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release in June.