Sandalwood stars Shivarajkumar and Rishab Shetty visited Hasanamba Temple in Hassan to seek blessings, delighting fans with their temple darshan and sharing a spiritual moment with devotees.

Hassan: The temple town of Hassan witnessed a divine confluence of faith and fandom on Sunday, as Sandalwood icons Dr Shivarajkumar, Rishab Shetty, and other prominent actors including Vijaya Raghavendra visited the sacred Hasanamba Temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Hasanamba. The centuries-old temple, which opens to devotees for just a few days every year, drew massive crowds this season. Devotees, locals, and fans thronged the premises, chanting “Jai Hasanamba” and cheering as their favourite stars arrived for darshan. The air was thick with devotion and excitement, while the atmosphere of reverence and celebration created a unique blend of spirituality and celebrity admiration. From young fans to elderly devotees, everyone gathered to witness the rare occasion, making the day a memorable one in the town’s cultural calendar.

Shivarajkumar Feels Blessed After Darshan

Dr Shivarajkumar, accompanied by his wife Geetha Shivarajkumar, offered prayers at the Hasanamba Temple and expressed his joy after the darshan. The couple also visited Darbar Ganapati and Sri Siddeshwara Devar.

Speaking to the media, Shivarajkumar said, “We had been wanting to visit Goddess Hasanamba for a long time. MLA HP Swaroop personally came to our house and invited us. I believe that if the Goddess’s blessings are with us, she herself will call us.”

The district in-charge minister was also present inside the temple, ensuring smooth arrangements for devotees. “It’s been a long time since I came to Hassan, and I’m very happy to be here now,” the actor shared.

Responding to media queries, he added, “I am not selfish; I prayed to the Goddess for everyone’s well-being. My next film, AK 45, will release in December, and shooting for several other projects is ongoing.”

As per protocol, the veteran actor arrived at the temple in a district administration vehicle. Upon stepping out, fans chanted “Shivanna, Shivanna!” creating an electrifying atmosphere. The actor waved, shook hands with a few admirers, and later continued his journey with his wife.

Rishab Shetty Offers Prayers with Family

Later, Rishab Shetty, who achieved global fame with his blockbuster Kantara, also visited the Hasanamba Temple with his wife to offer special prayers. The couple further visited the Sri Siddeshwara Temple before speaking to the media.

“I am very happy to have had the darshan of Goddess Hasanamba with my family. Why should I tell you what I prayed for? It’s personal. Every person has their own prayer, and that should remain between oneself and God,” Rishab said with a smile.

Reflecting on Kantara, he noted, “It can be seen as a spiritual film about divinity and faith. When we make a film, we do it with belief, that’s what makes it come out right. The success of Kantara is due to both people’s love and divine blessings.”

He further shared, “After the film’s success, we’ve been visiting various temples to express our gratitude. The next project has already been announced, and promotions will be handled by the producers.”

When asked whether all his upcoming films would follow a spiritual theme, Rishab clarified, “Not necessarily. Only Kantara had a spiritual element. Cinema always allows room for diverse stories.”

Expressing his connection to the region, he added, “Hassan is special to me. Our film Kirik Party was shot here, and we have many friends, elders, and officials who have supported us. I also thank the police department and temple authorities for arranging such a wonderful darshan.”

Moment of Respect Between Stars

As Rishab Shetty arrived at the temple, devotees in the queue cheered and called out his name. The actor waved back, greeting them warmly. Earlier, Shivarajkumar, who had completed his darshan, had sent word for Rishab to meet him. Upon learning this, Rishab rushed over, touched Shivarajkumar’s feet in respect, and the two spoke for a while before parting ways , a moment that reflected humility and mutual admiration between the two popular actors.