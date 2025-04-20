Shivarajkumar has revealed the affectionate nickname he uses for his long-time friend and co-star Sudharani. Their friendship spans decades, beginning with their debut film, Anand, in 1986.

Sandalwood actress Sudharani and actor Shivarajkumar share a friendship that has spanned decades. They began their acting careers together with the 1986 film 'Anand' and later reunited on screen in 'Manamechchida Hudugi’. The pair have charmed Kannada audiences with their remarkable performances in numerous films. Their friendship remains strong, and they are often seen interacting warmly at various events.

Recently, Shivarajkumar delighted fans by revealing the endearing nickname he uses for Sudharani, as he affectionately calls her 'Chummi'. The revelation, which quickly went viral on social media, came during the launch of the poster for Ghost: The Devva, a short thriller film and Sudharani’s debut production. Expressing his support, he warmly shared the nickname during the recording, leaving fans touched by his gesture. Sudharani expressed her gratitude on her social media, saying, “Thank you so much, Shivanna, for being so supportive and immediately agreeing to give the byte. I truly appreciate your magnanimity!”

Shivarajkumar reminisced about knowing Sudharani since her younger days and witnessing her transformation into a leading actress. Their on-screen chemistry is adored by Kannada audiences, placing them among the most favourite Kannada film pairs like Dr Rajkumar-Bharathi, Vishnuvardhan-Suhasini, Anant Nag-Lakshmi, Ambareesh-Ambika, and Darshan-Rachita Ram.

Currently, Sudharani is primarily focused on television serials and her production. Shivarajkumar, having recovered from a recent illness, is back to filming. He has a prominent role in an upcoming Telugu film starring Ram Charan and will also feature in Rajinikanth's Coolie. Additionally, he stars alongside Upendra in Arjun Janya’s directorial debut, 45.