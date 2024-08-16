Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    70th National Awards: Sandalwood wins 7 honors; Rishab Shetty bags best actor, KGF-2 named best regional film

    The Kannada film industry celebrated a triumph at the 70th National Film Awards, with "Kantara" winning Best Actor for Rishab Shetty and Best Entertainment Film, and "KGF Chapter 2" winning Best Regional Film and Best Action. Rituals conducted on August 14 are believed to have contributed to this success.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 3:42 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

    The Sandalwood film industry has celebrated a major victory with the announcement of the 70th National Film Awards. The prestigious awards recognized Sandalwood’s contributions with a total of seven awards, including notable wins for the film "Kantara."

    On Wednesday, a series of rituals—Homa, Havan, Pooja, and Nagaradhan—were performed for the betterment of the Kannada film industry. This spiritual event is being hailed as a key factor behind the industry's recent successes.

    "Kantara," a film that has garnered international attention, shone brightly at the awards ceremony. The film received two National Awards: Best Actor for Rishab Shetty and Best Entertainment Film. Shetty’s portrayal in the film, particularly a compelling scene involving the deity Guliga, was praised for its depth and excellence.

    Another major winner was "KGF Chapter 2," which secured two awards in the Best Regional Film and Best Action categories. These accolades further highlight the significant impact of Sandalwood on the national stage. Netizens are attributing these achievements to the puja conducted on August 14, expressing hopes that it signifies a new era of success for Kannada cinema. Enthusiasts are optimistic that the industry’s challenges will diminish as a result of these divine blessings.

    The continued success of films like "Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi" and "Bheema" at the box office suggests that the positive trend may well continue. The global recognition of "Kantara" and the reverence for its depiction of Tulunad’s rich cultural heritage, including its reference to powerful deities Panjurli and Guliga, has resonated deeply with audiences.

