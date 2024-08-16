Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    70th National Film Awards: Aattam, Gulmohar, Rishabh Shetty, KGF & more - check full list of winners

    The 70th National Film Awards are taking place on Friday, August 16, and here is a list of all the winners.

    70th National Film Awards: Aattam, Gulmohar, Rishabh Shetty, KGF & more - check full list of winners RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 2:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

    The 70th National Film Awards are taking place on Friday, August 16th, at 1.30 pm. The jury members are Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; and Mr. Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

    Best Director
    Sooraj R Barjatya was recognized as the best director for Uunchai.

    Best film
    Malayalam movie Attam wins Best Feature Film. Kantara received the prize for Best Film (Wholesome Entertainment), while Brahmastra won Best VFX Film.

    Rishabh Shetty won Best Actor
    Rishabh Shetty won Best Actor for Kantara. He also directed the film.

    Best Actress
    Nitya Menon and Maansi Paarekh take home the Best Actress Award.

    Also read: 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen and Maansi Paarekh named Best Actor; 'Aattam' wins big

    Best Playback Singer 
    At the 70th National Film Awards, Arijit Singh received Best Playback Singer for the film Brahmastra.

    Best Music Director
    Pritam won Best Music Director for Brahmastra. AR Rahman got Best Background Music for Ponniyin Selvan 2. Anand Krishnamurthy received Best Sound Design for Ponniyin Selvan.

    Best Hindi film
    Gulmohar, starring Sharmila Tagore, has won the National Award for Best Hindi Film. It also stars Manoj Bajpayee.

    Best Kannada film
    KGF 2, starring Yash, has won Best Kannada Film. It also received an award for stunt choreography.

    Best Telugu and Tamil Films
    Karthikeya 2 and Ponniyin Selvan 2 won accolades for best Telugu and Tamil films, respectively.

    Special mentions

    The 70th National Film Awards Manoj Bajpayee receives a special mention for Gulmohar. Sanjay Salil Chaudhary, the music director, also received particular attention.

    Best Action Direction
    KGF: Chapter 2

    Best Choreography
    Tiruchitrabalam

    Best Lyrics
    Fouja

    Best Makeup
    Aparajito

    Best Costumes
    Kutchh Express

    Best Production Design
    Aparajito

    Best Editing
    Aattam

    Best Sound Design
    Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

    Best Screenplay
    Aattam

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen and Maansi Paarekh named Best Actor; 'Aattam' wins big dmn

    70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen and Maansi Paarekh named Best Actor; 'Aattam' wins big

    Malaika Arora shares photos with Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar from Indian Film Festival of Melborne [PHOTOS] ATG

    Malaika Arora shares photos with Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar from Indian Film Festival of Melborne [PHOTOS]

    54th Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Prithviraj, Urvashi and Beena R Chandran bag Best Actor dmn

    54th Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Prithviraj, Urvashi and Beena R Chandran bag Best Actor

    Ben Affleck celebrates birthday with Ex-wife Jennifer Garner amidst divorce rumours with Jennifer Lopez; Read ATG

    Ben Affleck celebrates birthday with Ex-wife Jennifer Garner amidst divorce rumours with Jennifer Lopez; Read

    Matthew Perry's death: Police prosecutes 5 people including 2 doctors, friends and actor's assistant RKK

    Matthew Perry's death: Police prosecutes 5 people including 2 doctors, friends and actor's assistant

    Recent Stories

    Selling your used car? 7 expert tips to get the best price gcw

    Selling your used car? 7 expert tips to get the best price

    football Manchester United vs Fulham: Premier League schedule, fixture, probable lineups and live streaming details scr

    Manchester United vs Fulham: Premier League schedule, fixture, probable lineups and live streaming details

    WHO chief Tedro urges global cooperation after 1st Mpox Clade 1 case identified in Sweden anr

    WHO chief Tedro urges global cooperation after 1st Mpox Clade 1 case identified in Sweden

    70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen and Maansi Paarekh named Best Actor; 'Aattam' wins big dmn

    70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen and Maansi Paarekh named Best Actor; 'Aattam' wins big

    Show proof crime scene wasn't disturbed': Calcutta HC directs Bengal over RG Kar Hospital vandalism AJR

    'Show proof crime scene wasn't disturbed': Calcutta HC directs Bengal over RG Kar Hospital vandalism

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon