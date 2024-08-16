Entertainment

Kantara: 8 unknown facts about Rishab Shetty's film

Rishab Shetty won Best Actor (Male) at the 70th National Film Awards for his role in *Kantara*, showcasing his exceptional talent in the film.

Image credits: Peakpx

Wholesome entertainment

Kantara was named Best Film for Wholesome Entertainment at the 70th National Film Awards, reflecting its widespread acclaim and success.
 

Image credits: Peakpx

Modest Budget, massive success

Made on a budget of Rs 16 crore, Kantara earned an impressive Rs 400 crore worldwide, demonstrating its phenomenal success despite its low budget.

Image credits: Youtube

'Kantara' meaning

The title Kantara translates to "mystical forest," which is central to the film’s plot, reflecting its deep connection with nature and mysticism.
 

Image credits: Peakpx

Chilling sound effects

The haunting shriek in the film was recorded at the end of shooting, adding an eerie and impactful touch to the movie's climax.

Image credits: Peakpx

Critical acclaim

Kantara was praised for its captivating story, powerful performances, breathtaking visuals, and impressive production design, earning widespread critical acclaim.

Image credits: Peakpx

Highest grossing

The film became the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and in 2022, proving its massive commercial success

Image credits: IMDB

Government recognition

In response to the film’s success, the Karnataka Government announced a monthly allowance for Bhuta kola performers over 60 years of age, recognizing their cultural significance.
 

Image credits: Peakpx

Unique sound design

Director Rishab Shetty designed the film’s distinctive Daiva call to evolve from a sign of existence to a warning, enhancing the film's narrative depth.

Image credits: Peakpx
