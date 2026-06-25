Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a million-dollar piece of advice for all the women who are in a relationship or married. Her words hold high importance, especially as she looks forward to a new chapter of motherhood with husband Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying all the love coming her way with the release of her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaram. The Telugu action-drama with a tinge of comedy is roaring at the box office and has turned out to be one of the most successful films of the year. The actress is celebrating both her film and her pregnancy.

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Samantha Confirms Pregnancy

Yes, Samantha is on cloud nine as her personal and professional lives are beautifully aligned. She is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, and her film is also doing well. During the success meet of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad. The actress not only confirmed her pregnancy but also revealed that she will be taking maternity leave for a while. According to a report in Pinkvilla, she is in her first trimester and will be welcoming her baby with Raj in December.

Samantha Shares Relationship Advice

During the success meet the actress was also asked to share her two cents about love, marriage and relationships. Giving a million-dollar advice she said in English and Telugu, “Sometimes relationships are complicated, and it is not always in your control. It takes two people to make a relationship work. What I have understood is that the most important thing for a woman to do is to have confidence in herself. It is to be complete as a person. Then you will find the right person.”

“If you wait for someone else to complete you, and you wait for that person to complete you, it puts a lot of expectations on the other person, and that's not right. Anyone who is in a relationship or wants to get into one should be complete first, then come into a relationship that usually works,” she added.

On Her Maternity Leave

“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans,” she said.