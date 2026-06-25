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Samantha Ruth Prabhu Surprises Fans With Pregnancy Announcement, Reveals Maternity Break Plans
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a major personal update, confirming her pregnancy and revealing plans to step away from films. The actress said she is happy to embrace this new phase.
Fans Celebrate Samantha’s Double Happiness Moment
Samantha's latest film, 'Maa Inti Bangaaram', is rocking the box office and collecting huge numbers. With this amazing comeback, her fans are super happy. Now, Samantha has shared some more good news that doubles their joy. At the success meet for 'Maa Inti Bangaaram', she officially announced that she is pregnant, sharing the news beautifully with her fans.
Actress Says She Is Happy To Embrace Her New Journey
During the 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' success meet, Samantha mentioned her pregnancy while chatting with the media. A reporter suggested she should now do back-to-back films without taking a long gap. Responding with a smile, Samantha said, “Sorry guys, I'll be back after another small gap. I have to take maternity leave now. I am very happy to be taking this gap.” Her comment immediately caught everyone's attention.
Samantha’s Simple Pregnancy Reveal Wins Hearts Of Fans
Fans are impressed with how naturally Samantha revealed her pregnancy, without any special announcements. This has also put an end to all the speculation that was going on for the past few days. Fans, who have closely followed Samantha's journey through many ups and downs in her personal and professional life, are now congratulating her on social media. They are expressing their joy as she begins a new chapter in her life.
Samantha Rules Headlines With Film Success And Personal Life Update
Meanwhile, Samantha recently came before the audience with her film 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'. This movie has already become a special one for her fans. Along with the great response to the film, this happy news from her personal life has also become a hot topic of discussion. Samantha is making headlines for both these reasons.
Samantha's new journey as a mother
Now that Samantha has announced she will be taking maternity leave, fans are sending her good wishes on one hand, and on the other, they are eagerly waiting to see when she will appear on the silver screen again. Samantha has made it clear that she will take a short break for motherhood and then return, which has brought a lot of joy to her fans. As she starts this new phase in her life, her fans are also looking forward to her comeback.
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